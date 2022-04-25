Metalloinvest Finance DAC: Notice regarding coupon payment for 3.375% Eurobond due 2028

DJ Notice regarding coupon payment for 3.375% Eurobond due 2028

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Notice regarding coupon payment for 3.375% Eurobond due 2028 25-Apr-2022 / 12:42 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice regarding coupon payment for 3.375% Eurobond due 2028

Moscow, Russia - 25 April 2022 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and a regional producer of high-quality steel, announces that it made a coupon payment on Friday, April 22.

Metalloinvest Finance DAC (ISIN: US59126LAB45 for 144A, XS2400040973 for RegS) has in full discharged its obligations in respect of the coupon by making payment of USD 10,968,750 to Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, the principal paying and transfer agent for the Eurobond.

About Metalloinvest

Metalloinvest is a leading metals and mining company with the largest proven iron ore reserves on a JORC-equivalent basis

(15.4 billion tonnes and about 150 years of reserve life). The company is the world's largest producer and supplier of merchant hot briquetted iron (HBI) products, a low-carbon raw material used to produce green steel; Metalloinvest holds a leading position in the production of pellets, iron ore concentrate and high-quality steel.

In 2021, revenue amounted to USD 10.6 bn; EBITDA - USD 5.75 bn. The company has 10+ years track record on public debt capital markets.

Alisher Usmanov is the main beneficiary of the company (with a 49% stake) through Holding Company USM LLC.

Ticker (Bloomberg): METIN RU; official website: www.metalloinvest.com

