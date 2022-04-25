Global Market Insights Inc.: Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market to value US$ 53 billion by 2028, Says GMI

North America metal structural insulation panels market is set to generate over USD 15 billion revenue by 2028 owing to stringent building insulation regulations coupled with a strong regional demand for temperature-controlled warehouses.

SELBYVILLE, Del., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal structural insulation panels market is expected to surpass USD 53 billion by 2028, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising infrastructure developments along with the growing consumer awareness regarding building insulations will firmly lead to new opportunities in the coming years.

The metal SIPs market will witness significant growth from 2022 to 2028 due to the proliferating construction industry along with rising awareness about building insulation. Government initiatives in the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, and China are positively adopting sustainable energy-saving products for improving smart city programs across their countries. These countries are implanting Zero Energy Buildings (ZEB) by reducing the electricity losses incurred by several electronic appliances and equipment including HVAC systems.

Based on applications, the walls segment valued at USD 38 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to account for about USD 51 billion by 2028 in the metal structural insulation panels market. Wall panels are manufactured in various thicknesses between 2" - 12", thereby providing a high R-value. Wall panels are extremely easy to install owing to the tongue & groove design that reduces heat loss in complex designs. Metal wall paneling conveniently slides into places and can be efficiently secured in the building's steel superstructure.

The non-building end-use segment dominated the market in 2021, with over USD 21 billion revenue, and is poised to reach USD 28 billion by 2028. The surging demand for refrigerated storage facilities in logistics & supply chain activities led by the transportation of several temperature-sensitive goods will propel the segment growth. Metal SIPs are becoming the most suitable solution for controlled climate facilities. Rapid growth in the food & beverage industry on account of increasing population along with shifting consumer trends toward fresh & healthy food products will augment the non-building segment size.

The North America metal structural insulation panels market is expected to generate over USD 15 billion by 2028. Stringent building insulation regulations coupled with a strong regional demand for temperature-controlled warehouses will fuel the regional market growth. The key market participants include Tata Steel, Kingspan Group Plc, Jindal Mectec, Flexospan Steel Buildings, Inc., Arcelor Mittal, and Kirby Building Systems.

Some of the major findings in the metal structural insulation panels market report include:

Rising demand for temperature-controlled warehouses and cold storage spaces along with the growing demand for metal-based structures will drive market revenue.

Stringent building regulations in developed economies, product developments to enhance R-values and minimize carbon footprints, and the utilization of recycled materials will augment market growth.

The proliferating global construction sector will cater to the metal SIPs market demand.

The key industry leaders are investing in facility upgrades, research & development, and strategic Mergers & Acquisitions (M&As) to gain competitive advantage in the market.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Metal structural insulation panels industry 360° synopsis, 2018 - 2028

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Application trends

2.1.3 End-use trends

2.1.4 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Metal Structural Insulation Panels Industry Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Industry landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Technology landscape

3.5 Consumer buying behavior

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Price trend analysis

3.8 Industry impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1.1 Expanding cold storage industry

3.8.1.2 Reduced construction time along with benefits

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1 Fluctuating raw material costs

3.9 Growth potential analysis, 2021

3.10 Porter's analysis

3.11 PESTLE analysis

3.12 COVID-19 impact on demand for metal structural insulation panels

