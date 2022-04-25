Issuer: Immunic, Inc.
/ Key word(s): Conference
Immunic, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences
NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies focused on treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following, upcoming investor and industry conferences:
- April 27-28: B. Riley Securities' 2022 Virtual Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference. Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, April 27, at 9:30 am ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of one year after the conference.
- May 4-5: Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Europe in Barcelona, Spain. Werner Gladdines, Vice President, Clinical Development Operations of Immunic, will chair the "Clinical Trial Technology and Innovation" stream beginning at 10:30 am CEST on May 4. Mr. Gladdines will also participate in a panel discussion, "Creating a Clinical Trial Landscape Where Small Companies Have Better Access to Tech and Innovation," at 11:30 am CEST on Wednesday, May 4.
- May 16-18 (in person in Milan, Italy) and May 23-24 (virtually): Bio€quity Europe 2022. Dr. Vitt will present a company overview at conference. The pre-recorded presentation is available for registered attendees via the Bio€quity conference site and on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after the conference.
To schedule a meeting with members of Immunic's management and investor relations teams, please use the Bio€quity Europe one-on-one partnering platform at: partneringone.informaconnect.com.
- May 21-24: Digestive Disease Week (DDW). Members of Immunic's clinical team will attend this conference in San Diego, California.
About Immunic, Inc.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Contact Information
US IR Contact
US Media Contact
Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.