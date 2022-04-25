

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Philips Electronics NV were losing around 11 percent in the morning trading in Amsterdam as well as in pre-markect activity on the NYSE after the Dutch consumer electronics giant reported Monday a loss in its first quarter, compared to prior year's profit, hit by weak comparable sales. The results were hurt by very challenging circumstances, with significant supply chain headwinds as well as the consequences of the Respironics field action following a massive recall. Comparable order intake, however, increased from last year.



Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips, said, 'The strong customer demand and order book, coupled with our first-quarter sales performance, support the growth and margin expansion range for the full year as communicated in January 2022. At the same time, it is important we recognize the increasing risks related to the COVID-19 situation in China, the Russia-Ukraine war, supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures, which may potentially impact our ability to convert our strong order book to sales and achieve our margin target if conditions deteriorate further.'



The company said it is implementing additional cost measures, as well as price increases, to mitigate the inflationary headwinds.



Regarding the Respironics field action following the recall, the company said Philips Respironics has more than tripled its weekly production output compared to 2020, despite the ongoing global supply chain challenges.



To date, Philips Respironics has produced more than 2.2 million repair kits and replacement devices. The total expected units to be remediated have increased by approximately 300,000, primarily in the US. Philips Respironics expects to complete over 90 percent of the production and shipments to customers in 2022.



For the first quarter, net loss was 151 million euros or 0.17 euro per share, compared to prior year's profit of 40 million euros or 0.04 euro per share.



Income from continuing operations amounted to a loss of 152 million euros or 0.17 euro per share, compared to a loss of 34 million or 0.04 euro last year.



In the quarter, Philips Respironics recorded a 65 million euros increase in the field action provision. Additionally, a further 100 million euros provision was recorded for potential higher cost of execution.



Adjusted income from continuing operations was 0.15 euro, compared to 0.28 euro a year ago.



Adjusted EBITA was 243 million euros, or 6.2 percent of sales, compared to 9.5 percent of sales in last year.



Philips delivered better-than-expected sales of 3.92 billion euros, up 2 percent from 3.83 billion euros in the prior year, with good demand. Comparable sales declined 4 percent on the back of 9 percent comparable sales growth last year due to global supply chain challenges and consequences of the Respironics field action.



Comparable sales in the Personal Health businesses showed a high-single-digit increase, which was more than offset by a double-digit decline in the Connected Care businesses and a low-single-digit decline in the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses.



Comparable order intake increased 5 percent, driven by the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses and Hospital Patient Monitoring.



In Amsterdam, Philips shares were trading at 25.02 euros, down 11.1 percent.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Philips shares were trading at $26.90, down 11.34 percent.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PHILIPS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de