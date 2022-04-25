Limitless Space Institute, Inc.: Limitless Space Institute announces release of the short film "Go Incredibly Fast"

LSI is pleased to present the short inspirational-educational film titled "Go Incredibly Fast".

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiJFo-kaJBQ

HOUSTON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former NASA-scientist and current LSI Director of Advanced R&D Dr. Harold "Sonny" White worked with Mr. Erik Wernquist to co-create this short film. The purpose of this video is to identify the perennial time-distance problem of human space exploration beyond Mars and to identify a few propulsion approaches we might utilize to send humans to all the worlds in our solar system and reach out across the vast distances between stars. The spacecraft architectures highlighted in the film are nuclear electric propulsion (known physics, known engineering), fusion propulsion (known physics, unknown engineering), and finally space warps (unknown physics, unknown engineering). This film is targeted for a broad audience with the purpose of triggering interest to dig deeper and learn more - there really is much more to know and learn. There are other approaches that might be utilized to great effect as well such as solar sails, beamed energy propulsion, anti-matter propulsion to name but a few - the film is just the tip of the iceberg!

We hope you enjoy the film, and if it leaves you inspired to learn more, engage! Enabling bold exploration of our outer solar system and the stars is an all-hands-on-deck challenge.

Godspeed! - The LSI Team

For the film's companion engineering note, see https://www.goincrediblyfast.com/

For more information on LSI, see https://www.limitlessspace.org/

Email Contact: info@limitlessspace.org

About LSI

Limitless Space Institute is a non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire and educate the next generation to travel beyond our solar system and to research and develop enabling technologies. LSI advances the pursuit of relevant deep space exploration R&D through the following student-engaging programs:

Internal R&D: pursuing in-house basic research at the Eagleworks Laboratories near Johnson Space Center.

External R&D: directly funding academia-led R&D projects through Grants.

Collaborative R&D: advancing research in collaboration with university partners.

Scholarships & Fellowships: awarding scholarships for undergraduate, graduate, and postdoc students.

Lab Boosters: awarding lab boosters to k-12 education initiatives focused on bold space exploration.

LSI was founded by Dr. Kam Ghaffarian, previously founder of the award-winning contractor Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies, and recognized by Ernst & Young as Entrepreneur of the Year. LSI's president is Brian "BK" Kelly, who served with NASA for 37 years, most recently as Director of Flight Operations, responsible for selecting astronauts and planning and implementing human spaceflight missions. Dr. Harold "Sonny" White leads LSI's Advanced R&D, bringing decades of research experience in the advanced power and propulsion domain, most recently serving as the NASA Johnson Space Center Engineering Directorate's Advanced Propulsion Theme Lead.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1802199/Teaser.jpg