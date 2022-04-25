- (PLX AI) - Coca-Cola Q1 revenue USD 10,500 million vs. estimate USD 9,830 million.
- • Q1 operating margin 32.5%
- • Q1 EPS USD 0.64
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.64 vs. estimate USD 0.58
- • Says Q2 comparable net revenues (non-GAAP) are expected to include an approximate 4% currency headwind based on the current rates and including the impact of hedged positions, in addition to a 3% tailwind from acquisitions
- • Says Q2 comparable EPS (non-GAAP) percentage growth is expected to include an approximate 4% currency headwind based on the current rates and including the impact of hedged positions
