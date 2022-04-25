Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Notice of 2021 Full Year Results

Notice of 2021 Full Year Results and Investor Presentation
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), announces that the Company's 2021 full year results will be released after the close of trading on Nasdaq on Wednesday, 27 April 2022.
Argo will host a conference call to discuss its results at 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT on Thursday, 28 April 2022. The conference call is open to all existing and potential shareholders, and the live webcast of the call can be accessed via the Investor Meet Company platform. Questions can be submitted via the Investor Meet Company dashboard before the meeting or during the live presentation.
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company and add Argo Blockchain via the following link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/argo-blockchain-plc/register-investor
Investors already following Argo Blockchain on the Investor Meet Company platform will be invited automatically.
About Argo:
Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBK.
