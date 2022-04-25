Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2022) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia with the first drill rig arriving on April 20. A second rig is anticipated to commence in about five weeks. The road accessible Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

The planned 2022 program consists of reverse circulation ("RC") and diamond drilling designed to expand the 2021 drill discovery at Eagle South which returned 15.70 grams per tonnes ("gpt") gold over 24.8 metres ("m") at shallow depth in DDH21-020 (reported January 12, 2022), and at the Eagle Zone which returned 8.62 gpt gold over 24.4 m from DDH21-006 (reported December 29, 2021). At the Eagle Zone, recent drilling results by the Company have defined a near-surface, shallow dipping zone of 250 m by 150 m in size with a weighted average grade of 5.13 gpt gold and average estimated true width of 11.2 m. The Eagle mineralized zones continue to be open to the southeast and to depth. Soil sampling, biogeochemical sampling, and surface grab samples of up to 21.2 gpt gold (reported January 5, 2022) indicate the potential to expand the combined Eagle mineralized zones to a minimum 400 m strike length. Channel sampling of these new surface prospects discovered in November 2021 will be completed in the next few weeks.

The 2022 RC drilling program is budgeted to complete about 40 holes, with a planned drilling depth of 70 m at each hole, over a six-week period. The diamond drilling program is budgeted for a minimum 8,000 m program. In addition to expanding the Eagle Zones, the 2022 program will drill test several targets along the Treasure Shear and the 2.0 km long Royal Shear. RC drilling has commenced at the Bona prospect on the Treasure Shear where channel sampling returned 4.43 gpt gold over 8.5 m (reported September 13, 2021).

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

Diamond drill core is logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for collection under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling is completed with NQ size tools capable of collecting 4.76 cm diameter core. Diamond drill core is cut using a diamond drill saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. Sample intervals are typically 2 metre core length and intervals are shortened for lithology or alteration changes. For drilled and sampled intervals of poor average core recovery, the complete core is sampled and sent to the laboratory for assay analysis. RC samples are collected under the supervision of a geologist at the drilling rig. Drilling is completed using a 3.5 inch hammer bit and rock chip samples are collected using a cyclone. Sample size are reduced to 1/8th size with a riffle splitter at the drilling rig. A second duplicate split and coarse chips are collected for reference material and stored.

All core and RC samples are submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., an independent consultant and qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

