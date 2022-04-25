

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $2.78 billion, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $2.25 billion, or $0.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.80 billion or $0.64 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $10.49 billion from $9.02 billion last year.



The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $2.78 Bln. vs. $2.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.64 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q1): $10.49 Bln vs. $9.02 Bln last year.



