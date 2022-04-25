Milton, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2022) - Sono-Tek Corp (NASDAQ: SOTK) today announced that the Company's senior management will be attending The Q2 Investor Summit Group - In-Person. During the presentation, Dr. Christopher Coccio, Sono-Tek's Chairman and CEO, and Stephen Harshbarger, President and COO, will highlight the ongoing success of the Company's strategic shift to customized systems and growing presence in the medical device, semiconductor and clean energy sectors.

Event: The Q2 Investor Summit Group Date: May 3-4, 2022 Location: The Westin New York Grand Central

212 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017 Presentation: May 3rd at 2:00PM ET View webcast presentation: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PHgaQH6ZQfup6MrjWY27HA

About Sono-Tek Corp

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.The Company's solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.Sono-Tek's growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers' products and processes. For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.

