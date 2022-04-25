New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2022) -SG Blocks (NASDAQ: SGBX) today announced that Paul Galvin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be attending The Q2 Investor Summit Group - In-Person. During his presentation, Mr. Galvin will highlight SG Block's business strategy, increasing pipeline, expanding manufacturing operations, and growing number of projects and partnerships.

Event: The Q2 Investor Summit Group Date: May 3-4, 2022 Location: The Westin New York Grand Central

212 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017 Presentation: May 3rd at 10:15 AM ET View webcast presentation: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PHgaQH6ZQfup6MrjWY27HA

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About SG Blocks

SG Blocks, Inc. is a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, meeting the growing demand for safe and green construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company creates purpose built, pre-fabricated modules from wood, steel, and shipping containers into supreme structures. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

For further information:

SG Blocks

Kirin Smith

6468238656

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

About the Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit Group (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit Group will take place in-person, featuring 65+ companies and over 300 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. info@investorsummitgroup.com