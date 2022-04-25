

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owens Corning (OC) has signed an agreement with JR Plastics Corporation to acquire WearDeck, a producer of composite weather-resistant decking for commercial and residential applications in North America. WearDeck products offer a strong, and durable solution for weather-resistant decking. WearDeck expects to deliver sales of about $60 million in full year 2022.



'The acquisition of WearDeck is a positive step in advancing our strategy to drive continued growth in Owens Corning and pivoting our Composites business to focus on high-value material solutions within the building and construction space,' said Composites President Marcio Sandri.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

OWENS CORNING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de