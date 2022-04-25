

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $395 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $619 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Activision Blizzard reported adjusted earnings of $501 million or $0.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.4% to $1.77 billion from $2.28 billion last year.



Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $395 Mln. vs. $619 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.50 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.77 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de