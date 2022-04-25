Developed by Korean scientists through a novel lift-off-based patterning approach based on swelling-induced crack propagation, the perovskite PV device achieved an open-circuit voltage of 1.16?V, a short-circuit current density of 22.5?mA/cm2, and a fill factor of 77%. With the microcells, the researchers also built a first prototype of a solar window which they claim has vivid colors and high color purity.Researchers in South Korea have developed perovskite microcells with a power conversion efficiency of 20.1% that can be used in colored solar windows. The devices were built with a novel lift-off-based ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...