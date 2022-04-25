Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2022) - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ("SBMI" or "the Company") is pleased to provide the following update on the current status of operations at its 100%-owned mill near Globe, Arizona.

All major components are in place at the mill and the technical team is completing the installation of smaller components while preparing for the installation of the electrical system. The timing of starting of the electrical work was dependent upon the timing of delivery of the third shipping container to the millsite and the installation of the equipment including the Motor Control Centre ("MCC"). The installation of those items was a pragmatic pre-condition to SBMI applying for the requisite permits.

Once those items were installed, SBMI applied for and received the necessary permits. With those permits in hand the electrical contractor is currently assembling the panels and switchgear at its plant mill. SBMI anticipates that task should be completed in the next three weeks. Cable trays on the mill and MCC are installed in anticipation of the electrical team being on-site. As an ESG-committed company SBMI is ensuring all installations are carried out safely, to code, and with minimal impact on the environment.

"As much as we'd like to, we are unable to give with precision an exact date upon which the mill will be turning, but we are extremely close to being able to process ore from the Buckeye Silver Mine," said A. John Carter, SBMI's CEO. "The field team has been doing tremendous work to get us here. We continue to stockpile ore at the millsite in anticipation of mill completion."

SBMI also announces that it has been invited to present again at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, April 27 at 12:30 pm EST.

SBMI first presented at the Emerging Growth Conference in December, 2021, just after SBMI's common shares were listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Now that SBMI's shares also trade through the OTCQB, it seemed appropriate to re-visit this conference to update attendees on SBMI's progress at its silver mines in Arizona and Idaho.

This will again be a real-time, interactive event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with Mr. Peter M. Clausi, SBMI's VP, Capital Markets, in real time. Mr. Clausi will provide a general overview of SBMI, its capital structure, its achievements in the field, its ESG successes, and its plans for the future. The floor will then be open for questions.

Please register at the link below to ensure attendance at the conference and to receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1541769&tp_key=abbe1c785f&sti=sbmcf

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com.

