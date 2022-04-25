BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

The information contained in this release was correct as at 31 March 2022 . Information on the Company's up to date net asset values can be found on the London Stock Exchange website at:

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155 )

All information is at 31 March 2022 and unaudited.



Performance at month end with net income reinvested One Three One Three Five Month Months Year Years Years Net asset value 10.4% 28.1% 44.5% 115.4% 142.7% Share price 6.3% 31.4% 38.4% 144.5% 184.1% MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (Net)* 8.6% 22.0% 31.7% 77.6% 94.6% * (Total return)

Sources: BlackRock, MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index, Datastream

At month end

Net asset value (including income)1: 769.58p Net asset value (capital only): 754.99p 1 Includes net revenue of 14.59p Share price: 745.00p Discount to NAV2: 3.2% Total assets: £1,587.3m Net yield3: 5.7% Net gearing: 12.1% Ordinary shares in issue: 184,806,116 Ordinary shares held in Treasury: 8,205,726 Ongoing charges4: 0.9%

2 Discount to NAV including income.

3 Based on a first interim dividend of 4.50p per share declared on 29 April 2021, a second and third interim dividend of 5.50p per share declared on 19 August 2021 and 18 November 2021 respectively, and a final dividend of 27.00p per share declared on 8 March 2022, all in respect of the year ended 31 December 2021.

4 Calculated as a percentage of average net assets and using expenses, excluding finance costs, for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Country Analysis Total

Assets (%) Global 73.1 Latin America 7.1 Australasia 6.4 United States 4.9 Canada 3.6 Other Africa 2.8 South Africa 1.3 Indonesia 1.1 United Kingdom 0.2 Net Current Liabilities -0.5 ----- 100.0 ===== Sector Analysis Total

Assets (%) Diversified 42.3 Copper 20.9 Gold 15.0 Steel 7.2 Industrial Minerals 4.6 Aluminium 3.7 Iron Ore 3.0 Platinum Group Metals 2.5 Nickel 1.1 Zinc 0.2 Net Current Liabilities -0.5 ----- 100.0 =====

Ten largest investments Company Total Assets % Vale: Equity 6.1 Debenture 3.3 Glencore 8.7 BHP 8.3 Anglo American 7.3 Freeport-McMoRan 5.1 Teck Resources 4.1 Rio Tinto 4.1 First Quantum Minerals: Equity 3.3 Bond 0.7 Newmont Mining 3.6 ArcelorMittal 3.1

Asset Analysis Total Assets (%) Equity 94.5 Preferred Stock 3.1 Bonds 2.8 Warrants 0.1 Net Current Liabilities -0.5 ----- 100.0 =====