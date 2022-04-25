Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Partners with EP Techworks

Already Received First Order for G2 Interactive Panels

Reseller Has Strong Relationships in Commercial, Education, Healthcare and Government Sectors

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce it has signed a new reseller partnership with EP Techworks, an award winning technology solutions provider based in El Paso, Texas.

An initial order for G2 Interactive Panels has already been placed.

EP Techworks specializes in technology systems integration and services focused on the commercial, education, healthcare and government markets. They have also been recognized as an innovative solutions provider with their customized security, access control and classroom technology solutions. To help their customers in the purchasing process, EP Techworks currently holds multiple state and national sourcing contracts, including Buyboard, TIPS/TAPS, etc., which facilitates and streamlines the product acquistion process.

Deborah Brahs and Luis Prieto, Co-Founders of EP Techworks stated, "With enhanced communication solutions being on the short list of many of our customers forward looking plans, we are excited to add the G2 brand to our product portfolio. We are especially excited to bring on board G2 Secure and G2 Link, innovative products that address two of the fastest growing classroom technology segments - security and campus wide communication. The timing couldn't be better for the two companies to align and work side by side in providing tailored technology solutions for our customers."

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very excited to work closely with EP Techworks, as they have differentiated themselves with quality, integrity and trust with their projects and customers since 2009. They remain at the forefront of innovative technology products and solutions and provide exceptional customer service maintaining long-lasting relationships with customers. EP Techworks has been successful in our targeted area of education, but may also provide us additional exposure to opportunities in the commercial, healthcare and government sectors."

For additonal information on EP Techworks, please visit: https://ep-techworks.com.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

