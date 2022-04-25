The International Window Film Association: Nearly A Third of US Governors Officially Recognize Window Film For Its Energy Saving and Carbon Reduction Benefits By Proclaiming National Window Film Day

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / The nonprofit International Window Film Association (IWFA) announces the eighth National Window Film Day on April 30th, a day of public education focusing on window film as a cost-effective solution to reducing energy costs in homes, protecting skin and home decor from the sun's damaging UV rays and to promote window glass safety.

"This year over 14 U.S. Governors have each proclaimed April 30 as National Window Film Day as a way of helping to bring attention to window film as a key solution toward reducing carbon emissions and reducing energy costs for consumers," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA. Several state Governors, including those from Colorado, Illinois, Indiana and Virginia that have proclaimed National Window Film Day previously may still act.

The IWFA is sharing the proclamations kindly made by the following U.S. Governors on its website: Kay Ivey of Alabama, Ned Lamont of Connecticut, John Carney of Delaware, Brian B. Kemp of Georgia, Laura Kelly of Kansas, John Bel Edwards of Louisiana, Charles Baker of Massachusetts, Tim Walz of Minnesota, Michael L. Parson of Missouri, Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, Roy Cooper of North Carolina, Doug Burgum of North Dakota, Greg Abbott of Texas and Tony Evers of Wisconsin.

As part of National Window Film Day, the IWFA is offering several free booklets on the energy savings and health benefits of window film on its website located at www.iwfa.com. In addition, there will be informational videos and articles to better inform the public about window film.

"Consumer awareness of the energy saving benefit of window film has increased nearly 50 percent from the first National Window Film Day that was initiated eight years ago. In 2014, 54 percent of Americans were aware that window film can help to control interior temperatures, but a recent March 2022 survey found 79 percent of homeowners are aware that window film may improve the energy saving performance of their existing windows," said Smith.

According to the US Department of Energy (DOE), cooling and heating accounts for more than half of the energy use in a typical U.S. home, making it the largest energy expense for most homes. The DOE also points out that roughly 40 percent of unwanted heat that builds up in a home comes in through windows and windows also account for up to 50 percent of a building's energy loss.

Window films, which may be installed in a day or less without significant disruption, are widely seen to save about five to 10 percent of a building's total energy bill. Many window films are designed to block 40 to 60 percent of room heat being lost through glass during the heating season and may also reduce air conditioning costs by 30 percent during the cooling season.

The International Window Film Association (IWFA) (www.iwfa.com) is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness.

