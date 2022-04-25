OPPO's New Reno7 Series Delivers All-Round Smooth Experience

The new Reno7 series consists of three 5G models, all equipped with Portrait Expert features and ground-breaking technology

Flagship portrait camera system and powerhouse setup for an exceptional content capture and 5G experience

The Reno7 series is available to purchase now across OPPO's e-commerce regional websites and retail partner stores

DUBAI, UAE, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartphones are evolving to include an increasing number of sophisticated functions and features thanks to the inclusion of brand-new technologies. While OPPO too has been consistently innovating in its efforts to bring advanced features to its smart phones, it has also been directing significant focus into ensuring its products meet one of the most fundamental and essential users' needs which is often overlooked - smoothness.

A smartphone's smoothness is the combined result of multiple factors such as computing power, resource allocation, input and output memory speed, power consumption, network speeds, software optimization, user interface design, and much more.

OPPO has been continually working on improving the smooth performance of its products no matter how much complexity this might bring to the underlying technology. The results of these efforts can be seen in the latest Reno7 series. All devices in the Reno7 series deliver a highly fluent experience through comprehensive optimizations to software, hardware, and algorithms, offering a fast and smooth experience whether you're gaming, multitasking, or even just charging the phone.

POWERFUL CORE, INTEGRATED 5G SOC

In order to ensure the Reno7 series still operates smoothly while running a whole suite of exclusive features, OPPO has made a number of key breakthroughs in hardware.

The first of these is the inclusion of a strong computing core. At the heart of Reno7 Pro 5G is a powerful integrated 5G SoC, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX. Built on a leading 6nm process and featuring an Arm Cortex-A78 core operating at up to 3GHz, the octa-core Dimensity 1200-MAX is more responsive, delivering strong computing performance while keeping power consumption to a minimum.

Thanks to its excellent hardware foundations, the Reno7 series guarantees a smooth and smart experience even when running heavy tasks, such as playing a computationally demanding games or running multiple apps all at once.

Keeping users connected and online at all times is an essential criterion for a smartphone. With its inclusion of powerful integrated 5G SoCs, the Reno7 series provides best-in-class 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity and ensures a seamless, smooth experience whether downloading large files in seconds or streaming HD movies on the go.

LARGE MEMORY CAPACITY WITHOUT LAG

One of the key factors impacting the smoothness of a smartphone is its memory capacity. With the Reno7 series, each device is equipped with a large 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM storage configuration to make sure the phones run without lag.

In addition to its large in-built memory, the Reno7 series also comes with the RAM Expansion feature. This smart feature enables the phone's original 12GB of RAM to be supplemented with 3GB, 5GB, or 7GB of temporarily allocated ROM memory when extra RAM is required. When enabled, users who are running and switching between multiple memory-heavy apps at the same time can still enjoy a smooth experience on their Reno7 series.

SOFTWARE AND ALGORITHMS ENHANCE FLUENCY

Short-term smoothness is relatively easy to guarantee but engineering a phone that can maintain a smooth user experience over the course of the product's lifetime is key to delivering an exceptional product.

OPPO has built long-lasting smoothness as a central element of the Reno series. And AI System Booster is one of the ways to achieved this. AI System Booster is a system-level resource allocation optimizer built into ColorOS 12 that provides optimization for virtually any use case. It includes a number of critical technologies and algorithms, including UI First, System Guard, Auto Trash Clean Up, and Idle Time Optimizer, which all work to ensure smooth usage at all times.

Based on tests conducted in OPPO's lab, the AI System Booster on the Reno7 5G reduces unnecessary memory usage by 30%, lowers background power consumption by 20%, increases battery life by an average of 12%, and ensures read and write performance attenuation stays at less than 5%. After three years of daily use, the comprehensive aging rate of the Reno7 5G is just 2.75%, meaning that the phone can offer a fast, smooth user experience for years to come.

In recognition of its long-term fluent user experience, the Reno7 5G received an 'A' in TÜV SÜD's Fluency certification tests. The Reno7 5G is the first smartphone to receive the top-level A rating in the TÜV SÜD 36-Months' Fluency certification, which ranks a smartphone's smoothness from A to E. TÜV SÜD is a trusted global agency for safety, security and sustainability solutions, and specializes in testing, certification, auditing and advisory services. Its Fluency Certification not only factors in the fluency of new smartphones, but also assesses their continued fluency after 2 or 3 years of use. The tests included time-delayed data, fluency performance data, and more.

INTUITIVE INTERACTION FOR EASY USE

Smoothness is more than fast performance - it's about delivering an intuitive user experience that is a delight and easy-to-use at all times. On the Reno7 series, this experience is brought to the phone thanks to the brand new ColorOS 12 and the inclusive design concept.

Inclusive design creates a more realistic UI and UX, for example through the Quantum Animation Engine built into ColorOS 12. The Quantum Animation Engine gives each virtual widget in ColorOS 12 its own virtual mass. The widgets follow the laws of physics and move like objects in the real world would, leading to more intuitive user interaction. The speed of each widgets' movement depends on how fast they are pushed using the touchscreen; once the user lets go, the widgets gradually decelerate rather than suddenly coming to a stop, just as if they had real physical momentum.

The Quantum Animation Engine also solves the issue of lag resulting from a lack of responsive feedback. When widgets are dragged to the edge of the screen, or when the camera zoom slider is dragged past its lowest setting, the widgets or zoom slider bounce back as if hitting a real physical object. This form of intuitive feedback makes the smartphone more responsive and user friendly, thus avoiding the sensation of lag caused by a lack of responsiveness.

Today, OPPO provides not only a wide range of smart devices, but also its ColorOS operating system and internet services in more than 50 countries and regions. As OPPO continues to develop new features for users around the world, smoothness will always be the essential consideration in its mission to bring consumers easier, more convenient and smarter experiences with every product.

