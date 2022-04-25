Anzeige
Montag, 25.04.2022
Eine Lösung: Alternativ investieren! - Wo der große Hebel ist…
WKN: 935319 ISIN: FI0009008403 Ticker-Symbol: BWV 
Frankfurt
25.04.22
08:05 Uhr
39,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BASWARE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASWARE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,55039,85019:03
39,60039,95019:00
GlobeNewswire
25.04.2022 | 15:53
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Sapphire BidCo Ltd commences the voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the shares in Basware Corporation on 26 April 2022

SAPPHIRE BIDCO LTD
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
25 April 2022 at 16:45 EEST



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR
SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE
PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. 



Sapphire BidCo Ltd commences the voluntary recommended public cash tender offer
for all the shares in Basware Corporation on 26 April 2022 



As announced on 14 April 2022, Basware Corporation ("Basware" or the "Company")
has entered into a combination agreement with Sapphire BidCo Ltd ("Sapphire" or
the "Offeror") regarding a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer (the
"Tender Offer") for all the issued and outstanding shares (the "Shares" or,
individually, a "Share") in Basware that are not held by Basware or its
subsidiaries. Following the completion of the Tender Offer, Basware will be
indirectly wholly-owned by a consortium of investors comprising Accel-KKR
Capital Partners VI, LP ("Accel-KKR"), Long Path Holdings 1, LP (a vehicle
controlled by funds managed or advised by Long Path Partners, LP, and/or its
affiliates, together "Long Path"), and Briarwood Capital Partners LP (a vehicle
controlled by Briarwood Chase Management LLC, and/or its affiliates, together
"Briarwood") (each a "Consortium Member" and together, the "Consortium")
through Sapphire, a newly-formed private limited liability company established
for the purposes of the Tender Offer and incorporated and existing under the
laws of Finland. 



The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the Finnish
language version of the tender offer document relating to the Tender Offer (the
"Tender Offer Document"). The offer period for the Tender Offer will commence
on 26 April 2022, at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and expire on 7 June 2022, at
4:00 p.m. (Finnish time), unless the offer period is extended or any extended
offer period is discontinued as described in the terms and conditions of the
Tender Offer (the "Offer Period"). The Tender Offer is currently expected to be
completed during July 2022. 



The Finnish language version of the Tender Offer Document will be available on
the internet at https://investors.basware.com/fi/ostotarjous and at
www.danskebank.fi/basware as of 26 April 2022. The English language translation
of the Tender Offer Document will be available on the internet at
https://investors.basware.com/en/tender-offer and at
www.danskebank.fi/basware-en as of 26 April 2022. 



The Tender Offer was announced by the Offeror on 14 April 2022 with an offer
price of EUR 40.10 in cash for each Share validly tendered in the Tender Offer
(the "Share Offer Price"), subject to any adjustments as set out below. The
Tender Offer is also made for the warrants issued by the Company based upon a
decision by the Board of Directors of the Company on 19 March 2019, by virtue
of the authorization by the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company on
15 March 2018 (the "Warrants"). The offer price for each Warrant validly
tendered in the Tender Offer is EUR 10,338.3222 in cash (the "Warrant Offer
Price"), subject to any adjustments as set out below. 



The Share Offer Price has been determined based on 14,455,993 Shares and 1,000
Warrants. In the event that the number of Shares increases (with the exception
of the exercise of Warrants by Briarwood, as mentioned below) or Basware issues
special rights entitling to Shares in accordance with Chapter 10 of the Finnish
Companies Act prior to the completion date of the Tender Offer, the Offeror
will have the right to adjust the Share Offer Price accordingly on a
euro-for-euro basis. If a decision is made at a general meeting of shareholders
of Basware or by the Board of Directors of Basware prior to the completion date
of the Tender Offer to distribute dividends or other assets in accordance with
Chapter 13, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act to which a holder of Shares
who has accepted the Tender Offer is entitled, an amount equal to the dividend
or distribution per Share will be deducted from the Share Offer Price on a
euro-for-euro basis. 



The Share Offer Price represents a premium of approximately:



 -- 94.7 per cent compared to EUR 20.60, i.e. the closing price of the Share on
   Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") on 13 April 2022, the last trading
   day immediately preceding the announcement of the Tender Offer;




 -- 72.9 per cent compared to EUR 23.20, i.e. the three-month volume-weighted
   average trading price of the Share on Nasdaq Helsinki immediately preceding
   the announcement of the Tender Offer; and




 -- 26.5 per cent compared to EUR 31.69, i.e. the twelve-month volume-weighted
   average trading price of the Share on Nasdaq Helsinki immediately preceding
   the announcement of the Tender Offer.




The Board of Directors of Basware has unanimously decided to recommend that the
shareholders and warrant holders of Basware accept the Tender Offer. To support
its assessment of the Tender Offer, the Board of Directors of Basware has
received an opinion from Basware's financial adviser Goldman Sachs
International that, as of the date of the written fairness opinion and based
upon and subject to the factors and assumptions set forth therein, the EUR
40.10 in cash per Share to be paid to the holders (other than the Consortium
and their affiliates) of Shares pursuant to the Combination Agreement is fair
from a financial point of view to the holders (other than the Consortium and
their affiliates) of Shares. 



Certain major shareholders and founders of Basware, i.e. Ilkka Sihvo, Hannu
Vaajoensuu, Kirsi Eräkangas, Sakari Perttunen, and Antti Pöllänen and their
certain family members, together representing, on a fully diluted basis,
approximately 18.45 per cent of all the shares and votes in Basware, have
irrevocably undertaken to accept the Tender Offer subject to certain customary
conditions. In addition, Lannebo Fonder AB, Fjärde AP-fonden and Ilmarinen
Mutual Pension Insurance Company, together representing, on a fully diluted
basis, approximately 14.76 per cent of all the shares and votes in Basware,
have irrevocably undertaken to accept the Tender Offer subject to certain
customary conditions. Long Path and Briarwood have irrevocably undertaken to
exchange Shares held by them for securities in the Offeror's affiliated entity,
Topaz MidCo Ltd ("Topaz"), upon the completion of the Tender Offer having been
confirmed. In addition, Briarwood has irrevocably undertaken to either exercise
the Warrants upon the completion of the Tender Offer having been confirmed and
to then exchange Shares so subscribed for securities in Topaz in connection
with the Tender Offer, or to exchange the Warrants for securities in Topaz.
Briarwood and Long Path together represent, on a fully diluted basis,
approximately 23.06 per cent of all the shares and votes in Basware. 



The irrevocable undertakings described above represent, on a fully diluted
basis, approximately 56.27 per cent of all the shares and votes in Basware. 



The completion of the Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver by
the Offeror of certain customary conditions on or prior to the Offeror's
announcement of the final results of the Tender Offer including, among others,
that approvals by the competition authorities and other regulatory authorities
have been received and the Offeror having gained control of more than 90 per
cent of the Shares and votes in Basware on a fully diluted basis. 



Most Finnish account operators will send a notice regarding the Tender Offer
and related instructions and an acceptance form to their customers who are
registered as shareholders in the shareholders' register of Basware maintained
by Euroclear Finland Oy, as well as to holders of Warrants registered as
holders of Warrants in the register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy.
Securityholders of Basware who do not receive such instructions or an
acceptance form from their account operator or asset manager can contact Danske
Bank A/S, Finland Branch ("Danske Bank") by sending an e-mail to
basware-offer@danskebank.com, where such securityholders of Basware can receive
all necessary information and submit their acceptance of the Tender Offer, or,
if such shareholders are U.S. residents or located within the United States,
they may contact their brokers for the necessary information. 



Those securityholders of Basware whose securities are nominee-registered and
who wish to accept the Tender Offer, must submit their acceptance in accordance
with the instructions given by the custodial nominee account holders. The
Offeror will not send an acceptance form or any other documents related to the
Tender Offer to these securityholders of Basware. 



A securityholder of Basware who wishes to accept the Tender Offer must submit
the properly completed and duly executed acceptance form to the account
operator that manages the securityholder's book-entry account in accordance
with the instructions and within the time period set by the account operator,
which may be prior to the expiry of the Offer Period. The Offeror reserves the
right to reject any acceptances that have been submitted erroneously or
deficiently. 



The Offeror will announce the preliminary result of the Tender Offer on or
about the first (1st) Finnish banking day following the expiration of the Offer
Period (including any extended or discontinued extended Offer Period). In
connection with the announcement of the preliminary result, it will be
announced whether the Tender Offer will be completed subject to the conditions
to completion being fulfilled or waived on the date of the final result
announcement and whether the Offer Period will be extended. The final result of
the Tender Offer will be announced on or about the third (3rd) Finnish banking
day following the expiration of the Offer Period (including any extended or
discontinued extended Offer Period). In connection with the announcement of the
final result, the percentage of the securities in respect of which the Tender
Offer has been validly accepted and not validly withdrawn will be confirmed. 



The Offeror also reserves the right to extend the Offer Period in connection
with the announcement of the final result of the Tender Offer (such extended
Offer Period, the "Subsequent Offer Period"). The Offeror will announce the
initial percentage of the securities validly tendered during the Subsequent
Offer Period on or about the first (1st) Finnish banking day following the
expiry of the Subsequent Offer Period and the final percentage on or about the
third (3rd) Finnish banking day following the expiry of the Subsequent Offer
Period. 



The Offeror reserves the right to buy securities during the Offer Period
(including any extension thereof) and any Subsequent Offer Period in public
trading on Nasdaq Helsinki or otherwise. 



The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are enclosed in their entirety to
this stock exchange release (Appendix 1). 



The Offeror has appointed Lazard & Co, Limited as financial adviser, Danske
Bank A/S, Finland Branch as financial adviser and arranger, Hannes Snellman
Attorneys Ltd and Kirkland & Ellis International LLP as legal advisers and
Hill+Knowlton Strategies as communications adviser in connection with the
Tender Offer. Basware has appointed Goldman Sachs International as financial
adviser and Roschier, Attorneys Ltd. as legal adviser in connection with the
Tender Offer. 



Media and investor enquiries:



Basware Corporation:



Katariina Kataja

Investor Relations Manager

Basware Corporation

Tel. +358 (0) 40 527 1427

katariina.kataja@basware.com



The Consortium:



Michael Jääskeläinen

tel. +358 50 571 0514

consortium@hkstrategies.fi



About the Consortium



Accel-KKR is affiliated with AKKR Fund II Management Company, LP, a registered
investment adviser under the regulatory oversight of the United States
Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The company was founded in 2000 and
today comprises a team of over 80 investment, operational and consulting
professionals. The company specialises in partnering with mid-sized software
and tech-enabled services companies and working with founders to increase
underlying business value over the long-term. Since its inception, the company
has acquired or invested in over 300 businesses across the globe. AKKR Fund II
Management Company, LP has over USD 13 billion in cumulative capital
commitments raised across its buyout, growth capital, and credit funds with
capital commitments with a diverse group of investors, including hospitals and
foundations, government pensions, university endowments, corporate pensions and
insurance, and fund of funds. 



Long Path is a registered investment adviser under the regulatory oversight of
the SEC. Long Path was founded in 2018 and it has approximately USD 700 million
assets under management (AUM). The company invests in a limited number of high
quality, predictable businesses operating primarily in the enterprise software
and business & information service markets. Long Path's patient and flexible
capital base allows for partnering with management teams to execute
long-duration investments in both the public and private markets on a global
basis. The client base of the company includes endowments and foundations,
single- and multi-family offices, Outsourced Chief Investment Officers (OCIO's)
and high net worth individuals. Long Path has been a shareholder of Basware
since 2019 and it currently holds approximately 13.02 per cent of all the
shares and votes (and 12.17 per cent of all the shares and votes on a fully
diluted basis) in Basware. 



Briarwood is a registered investment adviser based in New York, United States
and under the regulatory oversight of the SEC. The company employs a
research-driven, value-oriented investment style focused on international
equities. Briarwood is a long-term oriented owner, which seeks to form
partnerships with management teams for an extended duration and to work
collaboratively on areas where Briarwood can bring expertise such as capital
markets. Briarwood's client base mirrors the firm's long-term investment style
and consists of capital from global family offices, endowments, and
foundations. Briarwood has been a shareholder of Basware since 2019 and
currently holds approximately 4.71 per cent of all the shares and votes in
Basware. In addition, Briarwood holds 1,000 warrants entitling it to subscribe
for a total maximum number of 1,003,000 new shares in Basware, which it has
irrevocably undertaken to exercise upon the completion of the Tender Offer
having been confirmed and to then exchange Shares so subscribed for securities
in Topaz, or to exchange the Warrants for securities in Topaz. 



About Basware



Basware is a public limited liability company incorporated under the laws of
Finland with its shares admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq
Helsinki. Basware is a leading provider of cloud-based, software-as-a-service
(SaaS) business solutions. The Company creates and delivers cloud-based
Networked Procure-to-Pay solutions to help customers simplify operations and
spend smarter by automating their procurement and finance processes. Basware
serves globally operating enterprises and their suppliers across all industries
and has over 6,500 customers in approximately 60 countries worldwide. Basware
is a supplier of Networked Procure-to-Pay solutions and electronic invoicing
services for both suppliers and buyers with an extensive global electronic
invoicing network with users in over 180 countries. The Company's technology
enables the capture of all financial data across procurement, finance, accounts
payable and accounts receivable functions. In addition, Basware's offering
comprises services related to electronic procurement, accounts payable
automation, analytics as well as professional services. 



IMPORTANT INFORMATION



THIS RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART,
DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW
ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER
WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. 



THIS RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN
OFFER OR INVITATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS RELEASE IS NOT
AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES
DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF THE TENDER OFFER, IN, AUSTRALIA,
CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA. INVESTORS SHALL ACCEPT
THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED
IN A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE, AND THE SHARES
WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE FROM OR ON BEHALF OF PERSONS, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER AN OFFER OR ACCEPTANCE THEREOF IS
PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION
OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN ADDITION TO THOSE UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND. 



THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION
WHERE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW AND, WHEN PUBLISHED, THE TENDER OFFER
DOCUMENT AND RELATED ACCEPTANCE FORMS WILL NOT AND MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED,
FORWARDED OR TRANSMITTED INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE PROHIBITED BY
APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS. IN PARTICULAR, THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING
MADE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, BY USE OF THE POSTAL SERVICE OF, OR
BY ANY MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, E-MAIL,
FACSIMILE TRANSMISSION, TELEX, TELEPHONE OR ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION BY WAY OF
THE INTERNET OR OTHERWISE) OF INTERSTATE OR FOREIGN COMMERCE OF, OR THROUGH ANY
FACILITIES OF A NATIONAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE OF, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG,
JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA. THE TENDER OFFER CANNOT BE ACCEPTED,
DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, BY ANY SUCH USE, MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY OR FROM
WITHIN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA AND
ANY PURPORTED ACCEPTANCE OF THE TENDER OFFER RESULTING DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY
FROM A VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS WILL BE INVALID. 



THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED IN COMPLIANCE WITH FINNISH LAW,
THE RULES OF NASDAQ HELSINKI AND THE HELSINKI TAKEOVER CODE AND THE INFORMATION
DISCLOSED MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS THAT WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED IF THIS
ANNOUNCEMENT HAD BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF JURISDICTIONS
OUTSIDE OF FINLAND. 



Information for shareholders of Basware in the United States



Shareholders of Basware in the United States are advised that the Shares are
not listed on a U.S. securities exchange and that Basware is not subject to the
periodic reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended (the "Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any
reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC")
thereunder. 



The Tender Offer will be made for the issued and outstanding shares of Basware,
which is domiciled in Finland, and is subject to Finnish disclosure and
procedural requirements. The Tender Offer is made in the United States pursuant
to Section 14(e) and Regulation 14E under the Exchange Act, subject to
exemptions provided by Rule 14d-1(d) under the Exchange Act for a "Tier II"
tender offer, and otherwise in accordance with the disclosure and procedural
requirements of Finnish law, including with respect to the Tender Offer
timetable, settlement procedures, withdrawal, waiver of conditions and timing
of payments, which are different from those of the United States. In
particular, the financial information included in this announcement has been
prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards in Finland, which
may not be comparable to the financial statements or financial information of
U.S. companies. The Tender Offer is made to the Company's shareholders resident
in the United States on the same terms and conditions as those made to all
other shareholders of the Company to whom an offer is made. 



To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulations, the Offeror and
its affiliates or its brokers and its brokers' affiliates (acting as agents for
the Offeror or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time after the
date of this stock exchange release and during the pendency of the Tender
Offer, and other than pursuant to the Tender Offer, directly or indirectly,
purchase or arrange to purchase the Shares or any securities that are
convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for the Shares. These
purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in
private transactions at negotiated prices. To the extent information about such
purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in Finland, such
information will be disclosed by means of a press release or other means
reasonably calculated to inform U.S. shareholders of such information. No
purchases will be made outside the Tender Offer in the United States by or on
behalf of the Offeror. In addition, the financial advisers to the Offeror may
also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of the Company,
which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities. To the
extent required in Finland, any information about such purchases will be made
public in Finland in the manner required by Finnish law. 



Neither the SEC nor any U.S. state securities commission has approved or
disapproved the Tender Offer, passed upon the merits or fairness of the Tender
Offer, or passed any comment upon the adequacy, accuracy or completeness of the
disclosure in this stock exchange release. Any representation to the contrary
is a criminal offence in the United States. 



The receipt of cash pursuant to the Tender Offer by a U.S. holder of Shares may
be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes and under
applicable U.S. state and local, as well as foreign and other, tax laws. Each
holder of Shares is urged to consult its independent professional adviser
immediately regarding the tax consequences of accepting the Tender Offer. 



It may be difficult for the Company's shareholders to enforce their rights and
any claims they may have arising under the U.S. federal securities laws, since
the Company is located in a non-U.S. jurisdiction, and some or all of its
officers and directors may be residents of non-U.S. jurisdictions. The
Company's shareholders may not be able to sue the Company or its officers or
directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. federal securities
laws. It may be difficult to compel the Company and its affiliates to subject
themselves to a U.S. court's judgment. 



Forward-looking statements



This stock exchange release contains statements that, to the extent they are
not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking
statements include statements concerning plans, expectations, projections,
objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or
performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions
relating to acquisitions, competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals
relating to financial position, future operations and development, business
strategy and the trends in the industries and the political and legal
environment and other information that is not historical information. In some
instances, they can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology,
including the terms believes", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each
case, their negative or variations on comparable terminology. By their very
nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and
assumptions, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions,
forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be
achieved. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Any
forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as at the date of this
stock exchange release. 



Disclaimers



Lazard & Co., Limited ("Lazard"), which is authorized and regulated in the
United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting exclusively as
financial advisor to the Offeror and no one else in relation to the Tender
Offer or the matters referred to in this announcement and will not be
responsible to anyone other than the Offeror for providing the protections
afforded to clients of Lazard nor for providing advice in relation to the
Tender Offer or any other matters referred to in this announcement. Neither
Lazard nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or
responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in
tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Lazard
in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or
otherwise. 



Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch is acting exclusively for the Offeror and no
one else in relation to the Tender Offer or the matters referred to in this
document, will not regard any other person than the Offeror as its client in
relation to the Tender Offer and will not be responsible to anyone other than
the Offeror for providing the protections afforded to its clients nor for
providing advice in relation to the Tender Offer or any other transaction or
arrangement referred to in this document. 



Goldman Sachs International, which is authorized by the Prudential Regulation
Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential
Regulation Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for Basware
and no one else in connection with the Tender Offer and the matters set out in
this announcement. Neither Goldman Sachs International nor its affiliates, nor
their respective partners, directors, officers, employees or agents are
responsible to anyone other than Basware for providing the protections afforded
to clients of Goldman Sachs International, or for giving advice in connection
with the Tender Offer or any matter or arrangement referred to in this
announcement. 



Appendix 1: Terms and conditions of the Tender Offer



TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE TENDER OFFER



Object of the Tender Offer



Sapphire BidCo Ltd (the "Offeror"), a private limited company incorporated
under the laws of Finland, offers to acquire all of the issued and outstanding
shares and shares to be issued in Basware Corporation (the "Company" or
"Basware") (the "Shares" or individually a "Share") that are not held by
Basware or its subsidiaries, and all of the warrants issued by the Company
based upon a decision by the Board of Directors of the Company on 19 March
2019, by virtue of the authorisation by the General Meeting of Shareholders of
the Company on 15 March 2018 (the "Warrants", and together with the Shares, the
"Securities") which have not been exercised during the Offer Period (as defined
below), through a voluntary public cash tender offer in accordance with Chapter
11 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (746/2012, as amended, the "Finnish
Securities Markets Act") and subject to the terms and conditions set forth
herein (the "Tender Offer"). The Offeror is indirectly wholly-owned by
Accel-KKR Capital Partners VI, LP ("Accel-KKR"), Long Path Holdings 1, LP (a
vehicle controlled by funds managed or advised by Long Path Partners, LP,
and/or its affiliates, together "Long Path"), and Briarwood Capital Partners LP
(a vehicle controlled by Briarwood Chase Management LLC, and/or its affiliates,
together "Briarwood"). 



Accel-KKR, Long Path and Briarwood form a consortium (each a "Consortium
Member" and together the "Consortium") for the purposes of the Tender Offer. 



The Offeror and the Company have on 14 April 2022 entered into a combination
agreement (the "Combination Agreement") pursuant to which the Tender Offer has
been made by the Offeror. 



Offer Price



The Tender Offer was announced by the Offeror on 14 April 2022 (the
"Announcement"). The price offered for each Share validly tendered in
accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer is EUR 40.10 in
cash (the "Share Offer Price"). The price offered for each Warrant validly
tendered in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer is EUR
10,338.3222 in cash (the "Warrant Offer Price"). The Share Offer Price and the
Warrant Offer Price are collectively referred to as the "Offer Price". The
Warrants are held by Briarwood which has undertaken to exercise the Warrants
upon the completion of the Tender Offer having been confirmed and to then
exchange Shares so subscribed for securities in Topaz, or to exchange the
Warrants for securities in Topaz. 



The Offer Price has been determined based on 14,455,993 Shares and 1,000
Warrants as at the date of this tender offer document (the "Tender Offer
Document"). In the event that the number of Shares increases (with the
exception of as a result of the exercise of Warrants) or Basware issues special
rights entitling to Shares in accordance with Chapter 10 of the Finnish
Companies Act (624/2006, as amended, the "Finnish Companies Act") prior to the
Completion Date (as defined below), the Offeror will have the right to adjust
the Offer Price accordingly on a euro-for-euro basis. 



If a decision is made at a general meeting of shareholders of Basware or by the
Board of Directors of Basware prior to the Completion Date to distribute
dividends or other assets in accordance with Chapter 13, Section 1 of the
Finnish Companies Act to which a holder of Shares who has accepted the Tender
Offer is entitled, an amount equal to the dividend or distribution per Share
will be deducted from the Offer Price on a euro-for-euro basis. 



Any adjustment to or deduction from the Offer Price pursuant to the
above-mentioned paragraph will be announced by way of a stock exchange release.
If the Offer Price is adjusted or if any deduction is made from the Offer
Price, the Offer Period (as defined below) will continue for at least ten (10)
Finnish banking days following such announcement. 



Offer Period



The offer period of the Tender Offer will commence at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time)
on 26 April 2022 and expire at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time) on 7 June 2022, unless
the offer period is extended or any extended offer period is discontinued as
described below (the "Offer Period"). The acceptance of the Tender Offer must
be received by the recipient, as described below under "- Acceptance Procedure
for the Tender Offer", before the expiration of the Offer Period. 



The Offeror may extend the Offer Period (i) at any time until the Conditions to
Completion (as defined below) have been fulfilled or waived and/or (ii) with a
Subsequent Offer Period (as defined below) in connection with the announcement
of the final result of the Tender Offer whereby the Offeror also declares the
Tender Offer unconditional, as set forth below. The Offeror will announce a
possible extension of the Offer Period, including the duration of the extended
Offer Period, which shall be at least two (2) weeks, by a stock exchange
release on the first (1st) Finnish banking day following the expiration of the
original Offer Period, at the latest. Furthermore, the Offeror will announce
any possible further extension of an already extended Offer Period or an
extension of a discontinued extended Offer Period on the first (1st) Finnish
banking day following the expiration of an already extended Offer Period or a
discontinued extended Offer Period, at the latest. 



According to Chapter 11, Section 12 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, the
duration of the Offer Period in its entirety may be ten (10) weeks at the
maximum. If, however, the Conditions to Completion have not been fulfilled due
to a particular obstacle as referred to in the regulations and guidelines
(9/2013) of the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "FIN-FSA") on
Takeover Bids and Mandatory Bids, as may be amended or re-enacted from time to
time (the "FIN-FSA Regulations and Guidelines"), such as, for example, pending
approval by a competition authority, the Offeror may extend the duration of the
Offer Period beyond ten (10) weeks until such obstacle has been removed and the
Offeror has had reasonable time to consider the situation in question, provided
that the business operations of the Company are not hindered for longer than is
reasonable, as referred to in Chapter 11, Section 12, Subsection 2 of the
Finnish Securities Markets Act. In this case, the Offeror will announce a new
expiration date no less than two (2) weeks prior to the date of expiration of
any extended Offer Period. Furthermore, any Subsequent Offer Period (as defined
below) may extend beyond ten (10) weeks. 



The Offeror may discontinue any extended Offer Period. The Offeror will
announce its decision on the discontinuation of any extended Offer Period as
soon as possible after such a decision has been made and, in any case, no less
than two (2) weeks prior to the expiration of the discontinued extended Offer
Period. If the Offeror discontinues an extended Offer Period, the Offer Period
will expire at an earlier time on a date announced by the Offeror. 



The Offeror also reserves the right to extend the Offer Period in connection
with the announcement of the final result of the Tender Offer as set forth in
"- Announcement of the Result of the Tender Offer" below (such extended Offer
Period, the "Subsequent Offer Period"). In the event of such Subsequent Offer
Period, the Subsequent Offer Period will expire on the date and at the time
determined by the Offeror in the final result announcement. The expiration of a
Subsequent Offer Period will be announced at least two (2) weeks before the
expiration of such Subsequent Offer Period. 



Conditions to Completion of the Tender Offer



A condition to the completion of the Tender Offer is that the requirements set
forth below for the completion of the Tender Offer (the "Conditions to
Completion") are fulfilled on or by the date of the Offeror's announcement of
the final result of the Tender Offer in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 18
of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, or, to the extent permitted by
applicable law, their fulfilment is waived by the Offeror: 



 1. the Tender Offer has been validly accepted with respect to outstanding
   Shares representing, together with any Shares otherwise held by the Offeror
   or the Consortium Members and any Shares that may be received upon exercise
   of the Warrants by the Offeror or the Consortium Members, on a fully
   diluted basis, prior to the date of announcement of the final result of the
   Tender Offer more than ninety (90) per cent of the Outstanding Shares and
   voting rights in the Company calculated in accordance with Chapter 18,
   Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act governing the right and obligation
   to commence compulsory redemption proceedings;




 1. the receipt of all regulatory approvals, permits, consents, clearances or
   other actions required under any applicable competition laws or other
   regulatory laws in any jurisdiction for the completion of the Tender Offer
   by the Offeror (including the authority approvals set out in the
   Combination Agreement and a potential approval in accordance with the Act
   on Monitoring of Foreign Corporate Acquisitions in Finland (172/2012, as
   amended) and any conditions set out in such approvals, permits, consents,
   clearances or other actions do not constitute a Material Adverse Change (as
   defined below) or do not require Consortium Members to agree to any
   measures with respect to any portfolio companies of any Consortium Members
   or any of their respective affiliates;




 1. no legislation or other regulation having been issued or decision by a
   competent court or regulatory authority having been given that would wholly
   or in any material part prevent or postpone the completion of the Tender
   Offer;




 1. no fact or circumstance having arisen after the signing date of the
   Combination Agreement that constitutes a Material Adverse Change (as
   defined below);




 1. the Combination Agreement having not been terminated in accordance with its
   terms and remaining in full force and effect;




 1. the Board of Directors of the Company having issued its unanimous
   recommendation that the securityholders of the Company accept the Tender
   Offer and the recommendation remaining in full force and effect and not
   having been modified, cancelled or changed (excluding any technical
   modification or change of the Recommendation required under applicable laws
   or the Helsinki Takeover Code as a result of a competing offer so long as
   the Recommendation to accept the Tender Offer is upheld); and




 1. the irrevocable undertakings by Kirsi Eräkangas, Lotta Eräkangas, Meimi
   Perttunen, Sakari Perttunen, Antti Pöllänen, Ilkka Sihvo, Hannu Vaajoensuu
   and Vaens Oy, Matias Vaajoensuu, Petra Vaajoensuu, Sara Vaajoensuu Salmi,
   Fjärde AP-fonden, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company and Lannebo
   Fonder AB to accept the Tender Offer remaining in full force and effect in
   accordance with their terms and not having been modified, cancelled or
   changed.




The Conditions to Completion set out herein are exhaustive. The Offeror may
only invoke any of the Conditions to Completion so as to cause the Tender Offer
not to proceed, to lapse or to be withdrawn, if the circumstances which give
rise to the right to invoke the relevant Condition to Completion have a
significant meaning to the Offeror in view of the Tender Offer, as referred to
in the FIN-FSA Regulations and Guidelines and the Helsinki Takeover Code. The
Offeror reserves the right to waive, to the extent permitted by applicable law
and regulation, any of the Conditions to Completion that have not been
fulfilled. If all Conditions to Completion have been fulfilled or waived by the
Offeror no later than at the time of announcement of the final results of the
Tender Offer, the Offeror will exercise its rights to draw the funding under
the Financing Documents and utilize the proceeds thereof to consummate the
Tender Offer in accordance with its terms and conditions after the expiration
of the Offer Period by purchasing Shares and Warrants validly tendered in the
Tender Offer and paying the Share Offer Price to the shareholders that have
validly accepted the Tender Offer. 



The Tender Offer will be completed after the expiration of the Offer Period in
accordance with "- Technical Completion of the Tender Offer" and "- Terms of
Payment and Settlement" below with respect to all shareholders of the Company
who have validly accepted the Tender Offer. 



"Material Adverse Change" means (a) the Company or any of its asset-owning
subsidiaries becoming insolvent, subject to administration, bankruptcy or any
other equivalent insolvency proceedings, or, if any legal proceedings (other
than by the Offeror or its affiliates) or corporate resolution is taken by, or
against any of, them in respect of any such proceedings, such action could
reasonably be expected to result in the commencement of such proceedings
provided, in each case, that such proceedings could reasonably be expected to
result in a material adverse change in, or material adverse effect to, the
business, operations, assets, liabilities, condition (whether financial,
trading or otherwise), or results of operation of the Company and its
subsidiaries, taken as a whole; (b) any outbreak, escalation or exacerbation of
major hostilities or act of war or terrorism directly involving the United
Kingdom, Finland or any other member state of the European Union where the
Company and its subsidiaries operate that, individually or in the aggregate,
has had or could reasonably be expected to have a material adverse change in,
or material adverse effect on, the business, operations, assets, liabilities,
condition (financial, trading or otherwise), or results of operations of the
Company and its subsidiaries, taken as a whole; (c) any major and continuing
disruptions in the financial systems of the United States, the United Kingdom
or Finland, including a suspension of or material limitation in trading in
securities generally on the Nasdaq Helsinki, the London Stock Exchange or the
New York Stock Exchange or a general moratorium on commercial banking
activities in Finland, the United Kingdom or the United States by any relevant
authority or a material disruption in commercial banking services in Finland,
the United Kingdom or the United States, that, (i) individually or in the
aggregate, has had or could reasonably be expected to have a material adverse
change in, or material adverse effect on, the business, operations, assets,
liabilities, condition (financial, trading or otherwise), or results of
operations of the Company and its subsidiaries, taken as a whole, or (ii)
prevents, other than on a temporary basis, wire transfer payments traffic in or
out of Finland, the United Kingdom or the United States; or (d) any fact,
change, effect, event, occurrence or circumstance that, individually or in the
aggregate, has had or could reasonably be expected to have a material adverse
change in, or material adverse effect on, the business, operations, assets,
liabilities, condition (financial, trading or otherwise), or results of
operations of the Company and its subsidiaries, taken as a whole, provided,
that none of the following shall be deemed to constitute or contribute to a
material adverse change or material adverse effect to the extent they arise
from: (i) political, financial, industry, economic (including with respect to
interest rates or currency exchange rates) or regulatory conditions generally
so long as they do not have a materially disproportionate effect on the Company
or its subsidiaries relative to other companies operating in the industry or
industries in which the Company or any of its subsidiaries operate, it being
understood that nothing in this sub-clause (i) shall prevent or otherwise
affect the determination as to whether any change or effect as set out in
section (c) constitutes a Material Adverse Effect; (ii) any natural or man-made
disaster, escalation or exacerbation of the Covid-19 pandemic or outbreak of
any other disease, any change in geopolitical conditions or any outbreak,
escalation or exacerbation of Russia's military actions against Ukraine or of
any other major hostilities or act of war or terrorism so long as they do not
have a materially disproportionate effect on the Company or its subsidiaries
relative to other companies operating in the industry or industries in which
the Company or any of its subsidiaries operate; (iii) any change in applicable
statutes or other legal or regulatory conditions, so long as such change does
not have a disproportionate effect on the Company and its subsidiaries, taken
as a whole, relative to other companies operating in the industry or industries
in which the Company or any of its subsidiaries operate; (iv) any change in
general conditions in the industries in which the Company and its subsidiaries
operate, so long as such change does not have a materially disproportionate
effect on the Company and its subsidiaries, taken as a whole, relative to other
companies operating in the industry or industries in which the Company or any
of its subsidiaries operate; (v) the failure of the Company to meet any
internal or published projections, forecasts, estimates or predictions in
respect of revenues, earnings, net asset value or other financial or operating
metrics before, on or after the date of the Combination Agreement, it being
understood that nothing in this sub-clause (v) shall prevent or otherwise
affect the determination as to whether any change or effect underlying such
failure to meet projections, forecasts, estimates or predictions constitutes a
Material Adverse Change; (vi) changes in the market price or trading volume of
the Company's securities, it being understood that nothing in this sub-clause
(vi) shall prevent or otherwise affect the determination as to whether any
change or effect underlying such change constitutes a Material Adverse Effect;
(vii) any matters that have been Fairly Disclosed in the Due Diligence
Information prior to the Signing Date; (viii) the public announcement of the
Tender Offer or the proposed combination and the Offeror becoming a new
controlling shareholder of the Company (including the effect of any change of
control or similar clauses in contracts entered into by the Company and its
subsidiaries that have been Fairly Disclosed to the Offeror in the Due
Diligence Information); or (ix) any actions taken by the Company at the express
written request or with the express written consent of the Offeror. 



"Fairly Disclosed" means a fact, matter, occurrence or event disclosed in the
Due Diligence Information or in the Combination Agreement in a manner that
would reasonably enable a professional and prudent offeror, having completed
its review of the Due Diligence Information with the support of its
professional advisors, to identify such fact, matter, occurrence or event and
to reasonably assess the legal, financial or operational impact of it. 



"Due Diligence Information" means (i) the information publicly disclosed by the
Company pursuant to the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki, the SMA (including the rules
and regulations thereunder) and the Market Abuse Regulation, (ii) the
information publicly disclosed by the Company in press releases available on
the Company's website, (iii) the information that the Company has Fairly
Disclosed directly or through its advisors and representatives to the Offeror,
its shareholders and any of their respective representatives and advisors in
management presentations, management interviews and expert sessions in
connection with the Combination, and (iv) documents contained in the electronic
data room maintained by Intralinks Inc. in relation to the Company and its
subsidiaries and their respective businesses and assets. 



Obligation to Increase the Offer Price and to Pay Compensation



The Offeror reserves the right to buy Securities during the Offer Period
(including any extension thereof) and any Subsequent Offer Period in public
trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") or otherwise. 



Should the Offeror or another party acting in concert with the Offeror in a
manner stipulated in Chapter 11, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets
Act acquire Securities after the announcement of the Tender Offer and before
the expiry of the Offer Period at a price higher than the Offer Price, or
otherwise on more favourable terms, the Offeror must, in accordance with
Chapter 11, Section 25 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, amend the terms
and conditions of the Tender Offer to correspond with the terms and conditions
of the above-mentioned acquisition on more favourable terms (the "Increase
Obligation"). In such case, the Offeror will make public its Increase
Obligation without delay and pay, in connection with the completion of the
Tender Offer, the difference between the consideration paid in such an
acquisition on more favourable terms and the Offer Price to those shareholders
that have accepted the Tender Offer. 



Should the Offeror or another party acting in concert with the Offeror in a
manner as stipulated in Chapter 11, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets
Act acquire Securities within nine (9) months after the expiration of the Offer
Period at a price higher than the Offer Price, or otherwise on more favourable
terms, the Offeror must, in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 25 of the
Finnish Securities Markets Act, pay the difference between the consideration
paid in an acquisition on more favourable terms and the Offer Price to those
shareholders that have accepted the Tender Offer (the "Compensation
Obligation"). In such case, the Offeror will make public its Compensation
Obligation without delay and pay the difference between the consideration paid
in such an acquisition on more favourable terms and the Offer Price within one
(1) month of the date when the Compensation Obligation arose for those
shareholders that have accepted the Tender Offer. 



However, according to Chapter 11, Section 25, Subsection 5 of the Finnish
Securities Markets Act, the compensation obligation will not be triggered in
case the payment of a higher price than the Offer Price is based on an arbitral
award pursuant to the Finnish Companies Act, provided that the Offeror or any
party referred to in Chapter 11, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets
Act has not offered to acquire Securities on terms that are more favourable
than those of the Tender Offer before or during the arbitral proceedings. 



Acceptance Procedure for the Tender Offer



The Tender Offer may be accepted by a shareholder registered during the Offer
Period in the shareholders' register of Basware maintained by Euroclear Finland
Oy (with the exception of Basware and its subsidiaries) and by a holder of
Warrants registered as the holder of Warrants in the register maintained by
Euroclear Finland Oy. Acceptance of the Tender Offer must be submitted
separately for each book-entry account. A securityholder of Basware submitting
an acceptance must have a cash account with a financial institution operating
in Finland or abroad (see "- Terms of Payment and Settlement" below and
"Important Information"). Securityholders may only approve the Tender Offer
unconditionally and for all Securities that are held on the book-entry accounts
mentioned in the acceptance form at the time of the execution of the
transactions with respect to the Securities of such shareholder. Acceptances
submitted during the Offer Period are valid also until the expiration of an
extended or discontinued Offer Period, if any. 



Most Finnish account operators will send a notice regarding the Tender Offer
and related instructions and an acceptance form to their customers who are
registered as shareholders in the shareholders' register of Basware maintained
by Euroclear Finland Oy, as well as to holders of Warrants registered as
holders of Warrants in the register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy.
Securityholders of Basware who do not receive such instructions or an
acceptance form from their account operator or asset manager can contact Danske
Bank A/S, Finland Branch ("Danske Bank") by sending an e-mail to
basware-offer@danskebank.com, where such securityholders of Basware can receive
all necessary information and submit their acceptance of the Tender Offer, or,
if such shareholders are U.S. residents or located within the United States,
they may contact their brokers for the necessary information. 



Those securityholders of Basware whose Securities are nominee-registered and
who wish to accept the Tender Offer, must submit their acceptance in accordance
with the instructions given by the custodial nominee account holders. The
Offeror will not send an acceptance form or any other documents related to the
Tender Offer to these securityholders of Basware. 



With respect to pledged Securities, acceptance of the Tender Offer requires the
consent of the pledgee. Acquiring this consent is the responsibility of the
relevant securityholders of Basware. The pledgee's consent must be delivered to
the account operator in writing. 



A securityholder of Basware who wishes to accept the Tender Offer must submit
the properly completed and duly executed acceptance form to the account
operator that manages the securityholder's book-entry account in accordance
with the instructions and within the time period set by the account operator,
which may be prior to the expiry of the Offer Period. The Offeror reserves the
right to reject any acceptances that have been submitted erroneously or
deficiently. 



Any acceptance must be submitted in such a manner that it will be received
within the Offer Period (including any extended or discontinued extended Offer
Period) taking into account, however, the instructions given by the relevant
account operator. In the event of a Subsequent Offer Period, the acceptance
form must be submitted in such a manner that it is received during the
Subsequent Offer Period, subject to and in accordance with the instructions of
the relevant account operator. The account operator may request the receipt of
acceptances prior to the expiration of the Offer Period. Securityholders of
Basware submit acceptances at their own risk. Any acceptance will be considered
as submitted only when an account operator has actually received it. The
Offeror reserves a right to reject any acceptance submitted in an incorrect or
incomplete manner. 



A securityholder who has validly accepted the Tender Offer in accordance with
the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer may not sell or otherwise control
his/her/its tendered Securities. By accepting the Tender Offer, the
shareholders authorise their account operator to enter into their book-entry
account a sales reservation or a restriction on the right of disposal in the
manner set out in "- Technical Completion of the Tender Offer" below after the
shareholder has delivered the acceptance form with respect to the Securities.
Furthermore, the securityholders of Basware that accept the Tender Offer
authorise their account operator to perform necessary entries and undertake any
other measures needed for the technical execution of the Tender Offer, and to
sell all the Securities held by the shareholder of Basware at the time of the
execution of the completion trades under the Tender Offer, as set out under "-
Completion of the Tender Offer" below, to the Offeror in accordance with the
terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. In connection with the completion
trades of the Tender Offer or the clearing thereof, the sales reservation or
the restriction on the right of disposal will be removed and the Offer Price
will be transferred to the securityholders of Basware. 



By giving an acceptance on the Tender Offer, the accepting securityholder
authorises his/her/its depository participant to disclose the necessary
personal data, the number of his/her/its book-entry account and the details of
the acceptance to the parties involved in the order or the execution of the
order and settlement of the Securities. 



Right of Withdrawal of Acceptance



An acceptance of the Tender Offer may be withdrawn by a securityholder of
Basware at any time before the expiration of the Offer Period (including any
extended or discontinued extended Offer Period) until the Offeror has announced
that all Conditions to Completion have been fulfilled or waived by the Offeror,
that is, the Offeror has declared the Tender Offer unconditional. After such
announcement, the Securities already tendered may not be withdrawn before the
expiration of the Offer Period (including any extended or discontinued extended
Offer Period) except in the event that a third party announces a competing
public tender offer for the Securities before the execution of the completion
trades of the Securities as set out under "- Completion of the Tender Offer"
below. 



A valid withdrawal of the Tender Offer requires that a withdrawal notification
is submitted in writing to the account operator to whom the original acceptance
form was submitted. 



For nominee-registered Securities, the shareholders must request the relevant
custodial nominee account holder to execute a withdrawal notification. 



If a securityholder of Basware validly withdraws an acceptance of the Tender
Offer, the sales reservation or the restriction on the right of disposal with
respect to the Securities will be removed within three (3) Finnish banking days
of the receipt of a withdrawal notification. 



A securityholder of Basware who has validly withdrawn its acceptance of the
Tender Offer may accept the Tender Offer again during the Offer Period
(including any extended or discontinued extended Offer Period) by following the
procedure set out under "- Acceptance Procedure for the Tender Offer" above. 



A securityholder of Basware who withdraws its acceptance is obligated to pay
any fees that the account operator operating the relevant book-entry account or
the custodial nominee account holder may collect for the withdrawal. In
accordance with the FIN-FSA Regulations and Guidelines, if a competing offer
has been announced during the Offer Period and the completion of the Tender
Offer has not taken place, the Offeror will not charge the securityholders for
validly withdrawing their acceptance in such a situation. 



In the event of a Subsequent Offer Period, the acceptance of the Tender Offer
will be binding and cannot be withdrawn, unless otherwise provided under
mandatory law. 



Technical Completion of the Tender Offer



When an account operator has received a properly completed and duly executed
acceptance form with respect to the Securities in accordance with the terms and
conditions of the Tender Offer, the account operator will enter a sales
reservation or a restriction on the right of disposal into the relevant
securityholder's book-entry account. In connection with the completion trade of
the Tender Offer or the clearing thereof, the sales reservation or the
restriction on the right of disposal will be removed and the Offer Price will
be paid to the relevant securityholder. 



Announcement of the Result of the Tender Offer



The preliminary result of the Tender Offer will be announced by a stock
exchange release on or about the first (1st) Finnish banking day following the
expiration of the Offer Period (including any extended or discontinued extended
Offer Period). In connection with the announcement of the preliminary result,
it will be announced whether the Tender Offer will be completed subject to the
Conditions to Completion being fulfilled or waived on the date of the final
result announcement and whether the Offer Period will be extended. The final
result of the Tender Offer will be announced on or about the third (3rd)
Finnish banking day following the expiration of the Offer Period (including any
extended or discontinued extended Offer Period). In connection with the
announcement of the final result, the percentage of the Securities in respect
of which the Tender Offer has been validly accepted and not validly withdrawn
will be confirmed. 



In the event of a Subsequent Offer Period, the Offeror will announce the
initial percentage of the Securities validly tendered during the Subsequent
Offer Period on or about the first (1st) Finnish banking day following the
expiry of the Subsequent Offer Period and the final percentage on or about the
third (3rd) Finnish banking day following the expiry of the Subsequent Offer
Period. 



Completion of the Tender Offer



The completion trades of the Tender Offer will be executed with respect to all
of those Securities of Basware with respect to which the Tender Offer has been
validly accepted, and not validly withdrawn, by no later than on the fifteenth
(15th) Finnish banking day following the announcement of the final result of
the Tender Offer (the "Completion Date"), preliminarily expected to be on 1
July 2022. This reflects the time schedules for drawdown of funds by the
Offeror, as well as by the Consortium Members from investors in their
respective funds and from their debt providers. If possible, the completion
trades of the Securities will be executed on Nasdaq Helsinki, provided that the
rules applied to trading on Nasdaq Helsinki allow that. Otherwise, the
completion trades will be made outside Nasdaq Helsinki. The completion trades
will be settled on or about the Completion Date (the "Clearing Day"),
preliminarily expected to be on 1 July 2022. 



Terms of Payment and Settlement



The Offer Price will be paid on the Clearing Day to each securityholder of
Basware who has validly accepted, and not validly withdrawn, the Tender Offer
into the management account of the securityholder's book-entry account. In any
case, the Offer Price will not be paid to a bank account situated in Australia,
Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa or any other jurisdiction
where the Tender Offer is not being made (see section "Important Information"). 



In the event of a Subsequent Offer Period, the Offeror will in connection with
the announcement thereof announce the terms of payment and settlement for the
Securities tendered during the Subsequent Offer Period. The completion trades
with respect to the Securities validly tendered in accordance with the terms
and conditions of the Tender Offer during the Subsequent Offer Period will,
however, be executed within not more than two (2) week intervals. 



The Offeror reserves the right to postpone the payment of the Offer Price if
payment is prevented or suspended due to a force majeure event, but will
immediately effect such payment once the force majeure event preventing or
suspending payment is resolved. 



Transfer of Title



Title to the Securities in respect of which the Tender Offer has been validly
accepted, and not validly withdrawn, will pass to the Offeror on the Clearing
Day against the payment of the Offer Price by the Offeror to the tendering
securityholder. In the event of a Subsequent Offer Period, title to the
Securities validly tendered in the Tender Offer during a Subsequent Offer
Period will pass to the Offeror against payment of the Offer Price by the
Offeror to the tendering securityholder. 



Tender Offer Acceptance Payments



The Offeror will pay any transfer tax that may be charged in Finland in
connection with the sale of the Securities pursuant to the Tender Offer. 



Each securityholder of Basware is liable for any payments that, based on an
agreement made with the securityholder, an account operator may charge as well
as for any fees and commissions charged by account operators, custodians,
custodial nominee account holders or other parties related to the release of
collateral or the revoking of any other restrictions preventing the sale of the
Securities. Each securityholder of Basware is liable for any fees that relate
to a withdrawal of an acceptance made by the securityholder. 



The Offeror is liable for any other customary costs caused by the registration
of entries in the book-entry system required by the Tender Offer, the execution
of trades pertaining to the Securities pursuant to the Tender Offer and the
payment of the Offer Price. 



Should a competing tender offer be published by a third party during the Offer
Period and should a securityholder of Basware therefore or otherwise validly
withdraw its acceptance of the Tender Offer, certain account operators may
charge the securityholder separately for the registration of the relevant
entries regarding the acceptance and withdrawal as explained under "- Right of
Withdrawal of Acceptance" above. 



The receipt of cash pursuant to the Tender Offer by a securityholder may be a
taxable transaction for the respective securityholder under applicable tax
laws, including those of the country of residency of the shareholder. Any tax
liability arising to a securityholder form the receipt of cash pursuant to the
Tender Offer will be borne by such securityholder. Each securityholder is urged
to consult with an independent professional adviser regarding the tax
consequences of accepting the Tender Offer. 



Other Matters



This Tender Offer Document and the Tender Offer are governed by Finnish law.
Any disputes arising out of or in connection with this Tender Offer will be
settled by a court of competent jurisdiction in Finland. 



The Offeror reserves the right to amend the terms and conditions of the Tender
Offer in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 15 of the Finnish Securities
Markets Act. Should the FIN-FSA issue an order regarding an extension of the
Offer Period, the Offeror reserves the right to decide upon the withdrawal of
the Tender Offer in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 12 of the Finnish
Securities Markets Act. 



Should a competing tender offer be published by a third party during the Offer
Period, the Offeror reserves the right, as stipulated in Chapter 11, Section 17
of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, to (i) decide upon an extension of the
Offer Period; (ii) decide upon an amendment of the terms and conditions of the
Tender Offer; and (iii) decide, during the Offer Period, but before the
expiration of the competing offer, to let the Tender Offer lapse. The Offeror
will decide on all other matters related to the Tender Offer, subject to
applicable laws and regulations and the provisions of the Combination
Agreement. 



Other Information



Danske Bank acts as financial advisor and arranger in relation to the Tender
Offer, which means that it performs certain administrative services relating to
the Tender Offer. This does not mean that a person who accepts the Tender Offer
(the "Participant") will be regarded as a customer of Danske Bank as a result
of such acceptance. A Participant will be regarded as a customer only if Danske
Bank has provided advice to the Participant or has otherwise contacted the
Participant personally regarding the Tender Offer. If the Participant is not
regarded as a customer, the investor protection rules under the Finnish Act on
Investment Services (747/2012, as amended) will not apply to the acceptance.
This means, among other things, that neither the so-called customer
categorisation nor the so-called appropriateness test will be performed with
respect to the Tender Offer. Each Participant is therefore responsible for
ensuring that it has sufficient experience and knowledge to understand the
risks associated with the Tender Offer. 



Important Information regarding NID and LEI



According to Directive 2014/65/EU (MiFID II) of the European Parliament and of
the Council, all investors must have a global identification code from 3
January 2018 in order to carry out a securities transaction. These requirements
require legal entities to apply for registration of a Legal Entity Identifier
("LEI") code, and natural persons need to state their National ID or National
Client Identifier ("NID") to accept the Tender Offer. Each person's legal
status determines whether a LEI code or NID number is required and Danske Bank
may be prevented from performing the transaction to the person if LEI or NID
number (as applicable) is not provided. Legal persons who need to obtain a LEI
code can contact the relevant authority or one of the suppliers available on
the market. Instructions for the global LEI system can be found on the
following website:
https://www.gleif.org/en/about-lei/get-an-lei-find-lei-issuing-organizations.
Those who intend to accept the Tender Offer are encouraged to apply for
registration of a LEI code (legal persons) or to find out their NID number
(natural persons) in good time, as this information is required on the
application form at the time of submission. 



Information about Processing of Personal Data



Securityholders who accept the Tender Offer will submit personal data, such as
name, address and NID, to Danske Bank, which is the controller for the
processing. Personal data provided to Danske Bank will be processed in data
systems to the extent required to administer the Tender Offer. Personal data
obtained from sources other than the customer may also be processed. Personal
data may also be processed in the data systems of companies with which Danske
Bank cooperates. Address details may be obtained by Danske Bank through an
automatic procedure executed by Euroclear Finland Oy. For additional
information regarding Danske Bank's process of personal data and your rights,
please see Danske Bank's website (www.danskebank.com).
