Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Eine Lösung: Alternativ investieren! - Wo der große Hebel ist…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 939208 ISIN: US2763171046 Ticker-Symbol: EAQ 
Frankfurt
25.04.22
08:02 Uhr
21,600 Euro
+0,200
+0,93 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EASTERN COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASTERN COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
25.04.2022 | 16:20
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Eastern Company Announces Timing of Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NAUGATUCK, CT / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving commercial transportation, logistics, and other industrial markets, will conduct its Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be made available.

What: The Eastern Company Annual Virtual Meeting of Shareholders

When: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://agm.issuerdirect.com/eml

About Eastern

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to niche markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Taiwan and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

The Eastern Company
August Vlak or John L. Sullivan III
203-729-2255

SOURCE: The Eastern Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698623/The-Eastern-Company-Announces-Timing-of-Virtual-Annual-Meeting-of-Shareholders

EASTERN COMPANY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.