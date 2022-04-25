World-First Scalp Cooling Summit Unites Industry Leaders to Discuss Future of Supportive Cancer Care

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / The world's first Scalp Cooling Summit will unite global oncology and research thought leaders to discuss current practice and how to advance the future of scalp cooling and side effect management in cancer care.

Taking place digitally on May 5th, 2022, this first of its kind Summit will deliver keynote discussions and roundtables led by innovative world leaders in oncology and research and live Q&A sessions.

The Summit's aim is to provide a virtual space to inspire those working in oncology to see the importance and potential of scalp cooling in individual symptom management, and provide them the tools to implement better scalp cooling in their practice.

The free-to-attend international event is open to all oncology healthcare professionals globally, and will provide attendees with the opportunity to collaborate with other delegates via open forums, networking halls, and drop-in sessions with the keynote speakers.

The day will explore a range of topics including:

the impact of persistent chemotherapy-induced alopecia as a result of docetaxel

how scalp cooling can limit the psychosocial impact of hair loss on patients

the role of onco-dermatology in a patient's treatment journey

the importance of equity in side effect management

46 speakers from a spectrum of disciplines and institutions, experts in their professional field and patient advocates will be joining the event virtually from all over the globe, to explore the future of supportive cancer care. Speakers include President Elect of the Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer (MASCC) Dr Maryam Lustberg; Dr Mario Lacouture, Dr Julie Nangia, Maimah Karmo, founder of Tigerlily Foundation; Dr Stephanie Graff, Dr Amy Comander, Dr Charles Loprinzi and Dr Corina van den Hurk.

Following the event the Summit will become a long-term educational platform where all content will be available to delegates on-demand, to allow them to revisit or explore in greater detail at a time convenient to them.

It is being supported by The International Society of Nurses in Cancer Care, The UK Association of Supportive Care in Cancer and The Japanese Association of Supportive Care in Cancer.

Richard Paxman, CEO of Paxman said: "The Scalp Cooling Summit is a world-first event that aims to push the boundaries of side effect management in cancer care. We are delighted to be bringing together global pioneers to explore new ideas and embark in open and honest discussions on how to progress precision side effect management and advance scalp cooling. The event features a thought-provoking agenda and aims to provide an unrivalled platform for delegates to network with and learn from their peers, inspire conversation, and challenge perspectives."

Scalp cooling is a pioneering technology designed to help maintain the quality of life for cancer patients facing chemo-induced hair loss. The novel treatment provides cancer patients with the only real alternative to this devastating side effect, which can often be an unwanted reminder of their disease and can compromise their self-image.

The simple treatment involves patients wearing a 'cold cap' which works by reducing the temperature of the scalp by a few degrees immediately before, during and after the administration of chemotherapy. This in turn reduces the blood flow carrying chemotherapy drugs to hair follicles, which can prevent or minimize hair loss.

The virtual Scalp Cooling Summit will be taking place on May 5th, 2022, 10:00am -6.15pm EST. To view the US/South America agenda and to register as a delegate for free, visit www.scalpcoolingsummit.com

Notes to editors

Media Contacts

For more information please contact Julia Price: DD: +44 (0) 7737 864878, Email: julia@juliaprice.co.uk

More Information - https://scalpcoolingsummit.com/

The world's first Scalp Cooling Summit - where innovative global leaders in oncology and research will share their knowledge and understanding of precision side effect management, creating a platform where clinicians can learn, join conversations, and challenge themselves to advance the future of supportive cancer care and scalp cooling.

The Scalp Cooling Summit aims to push the boundaries of side effect management in cancer care and we are looking for those who are pioneers and are open to exploring new ideas. The Summit is for the innovators, change makers, scalp cooling champions, and those on the ground delivering exceptional patient care.

There are no requirements to be a Summit delegate, only an open mind and an interest in scalp cooling, precision side effect management and patient centric care in oncology.

Essentially, the Summit is open to anyone in healthcare, and a great place to network with and learn from peers.

Live Q&A's - 15 minutes

11:15 EST

Patient Centred Care - Beyond the Buzzword

Dr Maryam Lustberg

11:15 EST

The Psychosocial Impact of Chemotherapy Side-Effects - During Treatment and Beyond

Dr Amy Comander

12:30 EST

Importance of the Nursing Role in Chemotherapy Side-Effect Management

Dr Erica Fischer-Cartlidge

15:15 EST

Scalp Cooling with Anthracyclines - Breaking Away from 'Taxanes Only'

Dr Julie Nangia

15:30 EST

Chemotherapy Side Effect Management for Patients of Color - Why Equity Matters in Cancer Care

Dr Beth McLellan

16:45 EST

Oncodermatologists Perspective - Why Side-Effect Management Should be Preventative, Not Curative

Dr Beth McLellan

18:00 EST

Development of the Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Cryocompression Device

Dr Stephanie Graff

Live Drop-In Sessions

These will be half hour sessions with a topic of the speaker's choice.

Delegates can either engage via the open video room, or chat functionality

14:00 EST

Dr Manpreet Kohli

Discussing the link between Breast Surgery and Scalp Cooling

15:45 EST

Dr Julie Nangia

Discuss the SCALP Trial with the Principal Investigator

16:30 EST

Dr Lindsay Peterson

Discuss bringing scalp cooling to your institution/practice

SOURCE: Scalp Cooling Summit

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/698628/World-First-Scalp-Cooling-Summit-Unites-Industry-Leaders-to-Discuss-Future-of-Supportive-Cancer-Care