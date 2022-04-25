Anzeige
Montag, 25.04.2022
WKN: A1XCLC ISIN: IS0000020584  
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 10
GlobeNewswire
25.04.2022 | 16:53
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Festi hf. - Decrease in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Festi hf. (symbol: FESTI) on
March 22, 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital
on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on April 26, 2022. 



ISIN                    IS0000020584
Company name                Festi hf.  
Total share capital before the decrease   323.500.000 
Decrease in share capital          11.000.000 
Total share capital following the decrease 312.500.000 
Nominal value of each share         1 kr.    
Symbol                   FESTI    
Orderbook ID                98870
