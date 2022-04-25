NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Festi hf. - Decrease in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Festi hf. (symbol: FESTI) on March 22, 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on April 26, 2022. ISIN IS0000020584 Company name Festi hf. Total share capital before the decrease 323.500.000 Decrease in share capital 11.000.000 Total share capital following the decrease 312.500.000 Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol FESTI Orderbook ID 98870