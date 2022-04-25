The nation installed 12,438 MW of solar, including 10,217 MW of utility-scale and 2,221 of MW rooftop PV, as well as 1,111 MW of wind during the 12 months ending March 31, 2022. The record addition was mainly due to the completion of projects delayed from the previous year.From pv magazine India India added a cumulative 13,549 MW of renewable energy generation capacity in FY 2021-22, up 128% over the previous fiscal. This included 12,438 MW of solar (10,217 MW of utility-scale and 2,221 of MW rooftop) and 1,111 MW of wind, according to a new report by Bridge To India. Rajasthan (5,806 MW) and ...

