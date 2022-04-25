Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Saniona AB at XSTO (51/22)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Saniona AB, LEI: 549300XO4L9XNOCFCZ84 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: SANION SE0005794617 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Saniona AB on April 25, 2022 at 16.25 CEST -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 17.05 CEST followed by continuous trading from: trading from 17.15 CEST, April 25, 2022. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB