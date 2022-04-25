- (PLX AI) - Sydbank Q1 total income DKK 1,300 million vs. estimate DKK 1,200 million.
- • Q1 impairment of loans DKK -61 million
- • Q1 pretax profit DKK 570 million
- • Q1 net income DKK 445 million vs. estimate DKK 323 million
- • Outlook FY net income DKK 1,350-1,550 million, raised from DKK 1,150-1,450 million previously
- • Says highly satisfactory start to 2022 with strong growth in bank loans and advances as well as a high level of activity
