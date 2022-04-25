- (PLX AI) - Kesko Q1 sales EUR 2,707 million.
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 730-840 million
|Kesko Q1 Adjusted EBIT EUR 144 Million
|KESKO OYJ: Kesko Corporation issues a positive profit warning due to better-than-anticipated market development in building and technical trade
|Finland's Kesko Reports 6.1% Sales Gain In March
|KESKO OYJ: Kesko's sales grew in March
