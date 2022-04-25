DJ Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN reports on progress of EUR 300m share buyback

KPN reports on progress of EUR 300m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 7,000,000 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 19 to 22 April 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 3.34 per share for a total consideration of EUR 23.3m. These repurchases were made as part of the EUR 300m share buyback started on 17 February 2022 and are part of KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 15,210,000 for a total consideration of EUR 48.8m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

