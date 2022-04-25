TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)



Net Asset Value per Share



FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE TwentyFour Income Fund Limited 110.58XD GG00B90J5Z95 22nd April 2022



TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at22nd April 2022



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184



Date25th April 2022