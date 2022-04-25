- (PLX AI) - Hypoport Q1 EBIT EUR 17 million, up 35% from the same period a year ago.
- • Q1 revenue up 25% to EUR 136 million
- • Full results will be released on May 9
Hypoport Q1 EBIT Jumps 35% to EUR 17 Million
DGAP-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Hypoport Q1 2022: Umsatzwachstum um über 25% auf 136 Mio. Euro und EBIT-Sprung von über 35% auf 17 Mio. Euro
Hypoport SE: Hypoport Q1 2022: Umsatzwachstum um über 25% auf 136 Mio. Euro und EBIT-Sprung von über 35% auf 17 Mio.
