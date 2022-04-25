TrizCom Public Relations: Gift Moms Complete Wellness and Relaxation at True REST Float Spa

Float Therapy Holiday Deal Celebrates Mother's Day with Mental & Physical Health

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / While appreciating moms is important year-round, Mother's Day is one day of the year families go all out to show love for the women who have impacted their lives. Recognizing that no gift in the world encompasses gratefulness for who they are, True REST Float Spa is offering a close comparison in the form of its unique practice of float therapy. The world leader in flotation therapy is providing a buy one, gift one gift card special starting at $89 for a 60-minute session and begins Monday, April 25 through Monday, May 9 at participating True REST locations.

"The best way to show moms they're cared for is by letting them know just how special they are. Creating memorable experiences, like with float therapy, can last a lifetime. Because floating is coupled with wellness benefits, mothers will have a chance to enjoy a moment of complete rest and relaxation that prioritizes their mental and physical wellbeing at True REST Float Spa," said Mandy Rowe, director of franchising at True REST Float Spa.

Mothers are some of the most hardworking individuals, with many fulfilling multiple roles to care for those around them. Unfortunately, the stress of those responsibilities in every aspect of their lives, including personal, professional and in the COVID-19 era, often leaving some of them overwhelmed and underappreciated. Showing someone they matter can positively influence them for the better, and mothers deserve to take a breather from all that they accomplish and achieve.

As a holistic therapy practice that complements other therapies and focuses on creating a healthy mind and body, flotation therapy utilizes sensory deprivation and a zero-gravity environment to induce mental and physical restoration. Guests float in a pod filled with 180 gallons of water mixed with 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts, creating a buoyant effect. Ultimately, this weightlessness reduces strain on the body's muscles and joints. And because the pod's door can close if desired, guests may opt-in to float in a sensory deprivation environment that completely removes external distractions and stimuli, which contributes to addressing mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, sleep disorders and PTSD.

The benefits of floating are profound and scientifically proven to provide peace and tranquility. With True REST's Mother's Day deal, families can surprise their mothers with a healing practice with no interruptions. Every session makes a great gift with complete self-care in mind. Monthly memberships are also available at True REST Float Spa, starting at $65 for those who enjoy the experience and may want to add it to their daily wellness routine.

To learn more about the Mother's Day special gift offer from True REST, find more information at truerest.com/mom. Find out more about floating and True REST Float Spa by visiting truerest.com/about-us.

About True REST Float Spa

Ture REST Float Spa is the world's largest float spa brand. In 2021 True REST ranked No. 139 in Entrepreneur's Top 500. With over 85+ awarded locations, including 39 open locations and another 15 under construction, it is on its way to servicing 1 million floats. True REST Float Spa has created a luxury float spa experience in 10 inches of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. Members float effortlessly in their float suite. Each location is dedicated to providing pain relief, relaxation and better sleep through a 60-minute float session. True REST Float Spa offers monthly memberships, programs and packages. For more information, go to truerest.com/about-us/. Or visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrueREST, Twitter: https://twitter.com/truerest or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truerest. For franchising opportunities, go to truerestfranchising.com/true-rest-vision/.

