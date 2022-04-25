Anzeige
PR Newswire
25.04.2022 | 20:10
CGTN: China aims for world-class universities with Chinese characteristics

BEIJING, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China is eyeing to build world-class universities with Chinese characteristics.