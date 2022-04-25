- (PLX AI) - Q1 net income USD 153.9 million
- • Q1 revenue USD 3,293 million
- • Q1 adjusted net income USD 163.5 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|128,20
|130,80
|25.04.
|128,72
|129,82
|25.04.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|Mo
|Universal Health Services Stock Plunges After Q1 Results, FY22 Outlook Cut Probability
|Mo
|Universal Health Services, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings...
|Mo
|Universal Health Services Q1 Adj. EPS USD 2.15
|So
|Universal Health Services Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
|Mi
|Universal Health Services (UHS) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC
|130,24
|+5,70 %