

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $195 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $314 million, or $1.90 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $195 Mln. vs. $314 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.27 vs. $1.90 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.15



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ZIONS BANCORPORATION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de