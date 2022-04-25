RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Announces $10 Million Marketed Offering

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE)(OTCQX:RROYF) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to announce that it will be launching a best efforts marketed public offering of units, of up to 12,200,000 Units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of up to $10 Million (the "Offering"). The Offering will be led by Integral Wealth Securities Limited and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agents").

Each Unit will be priced at $0.82 and consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share" and collectively, the "Common Shares"), and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each Warrant will be exercisable into one (1) Common Share in the capital of the Company (each a "Warrant Share" and collectively, the "Warrant Shares') at an exercise price of $1.10 per Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the closing of the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company intends to enter into an agency agreement with the Agents (the "Agency Agreement"). The Agency Agreement will provide that the Company will grant the Agents an option, exercisable in whole or in part at any time until the date that is 30 days after the closing of the Offering, to market for sale up to an additional 15% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering on the same terms as the Units sold under the Offering (the "Over-Allotment Option").

The Offering is expected to be conducted in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Quebec) by way of prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated June 21, 2021. The Prospectus Supplement is expected to be filed with the securities commissions and other similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to finance or re-finance renewable and sustainable energy projects that are intended to reduce or offset green house gas emissions and assist in mitigating the impact of climate change.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about May 25, or such other date as may be mutually agreed to by the Company and the Agents, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including, but not limited, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "TSXV") and other necessary regulatory approvals.

A copy of the Base Shelf Prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Once filed, the Prospectus Supplement in connection with the Offering will also be available on SEDAR.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties from renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing a non-dilutive financing solution to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns 104 royalties on solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, and renewable natural gas projects in Canada, Europe, and the United States. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

About Integral Wealth Securities Limited

Integral Wealth Securities Limited is a full-service investment dealer engaged in wealth management, market making, and investment banking. The firm operates from eight offices, including Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa, and Vancouver.

About Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is a global, full-service investment banking and financial services company that specializes in wealth management and brokerage in capital markets.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, the closing of the Offering, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities including financing. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

