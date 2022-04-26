

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Tuesday release an advance estimate for Q1 GDP, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to rise 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.8 percent on year after gaining 1.2 percent on quarter and 4.2 percent on year in the three months prior.



Japan will provide March figures for unemployment, with the jobless rate expected to hold steady at 2.7 percent. The jobs-to-applicant ratio is expected to tick up to 1.22 from 1.21 in February.



New Zealand will see March numbers for credit card spending; in February, card spending was up 1.0 percent on year.



Singapore will release March figures for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 3.9 percent on month and an increase of 3.5 percent on year. That follows the 16.6 percent monthly surge and the 17.6 percent yearly jump in February.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de