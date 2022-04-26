- (PLX AI) - Santander Q1 net interest income EUR 8,855 million vs. estimate EUR 8,875 million.
- • Q1 net income attributable EUR 2,543 million vs. estimate EUR 2,250 million
- • Q1 CET1 capital ratio 12.1%
- • Q1 net operating income EUR 6,770 million vs. estimate EUR 6,650 million
- • Underlying profit increased 19% year-on-year, supported by growth in customer revenues and further improvements in efficiency
- • Loan loss provisions were €2,101 million, in line with first quarter of 2021 in constant euros
- • The bank remains confident it will achieve the 2022 targets outlined in February: mid-single digit revenue growth, underlying RoTE of above 13%, cost-to-income ratio of 45%, fully-loaded CET1 of 12%
BANCO SANTANDER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de