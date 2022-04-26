Innodisk Corporation: Innodisk Brings Advancements to the OOB space with InnoAgent

TAIPEI, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As AIoT systems become increasingly more advanced, and the systems they power become ever more crucial to our daily lives, it is as important as ever to ensure high availability, and have reliable management tools. For this reason, Innodisk is proud to announce InnoAgent, an exciting new hardware module that allows out-of-band remote management of systems, even if they have crashed, or are completely offline.

Out-of-band remote management technology allows system operators to manage and maintain devices even when a device's hardware, or software is malfunctioning. In InnoAgent's case, this is possible through an independent UART, RS232 or GPIO connection to the system from the module. Even if the device's regular network connection is completely unavailable due to a system crash, the device remains accessible through InnoAgent's separate communications channel.

Without an out-of-band solution like InnoAgent, during connection failures, device shut downs, and OS crashes, the device is unable to be monitored remotely through the main device's LAN port, or Wi-Fi connection.

On devices with an InnoAgent module, even if there is a major issue, whether it be hardware, or software, monitoring applications such as Innodisk's iCAP can still access the device's information. Additionally, remote commands can be sent to the device, like power reset, all via the module's LAN port. This powerful ability to restart, and send other useful commands to crashed devices eliminates the need to have engineers on site 24/7.

InnoAgent has two main use cases in the field, as a backup to in-band management for increased availability, or as the only form of remote management, for increased security. Both use cases are served well by InnoAgent's vast feature set, and integration options, which include an API, allowing easy unification with existing systems. In addition, InnoAgent also supports -40° to 85°C wide temperature technology, and complies with the electrostatic protection specification EN61000-4-2 (ESD) Air-15kV, and Contact-8kV.

InnoAgent is slated for distribution in Q2 2022, and will offer a stable long-term supply.

About Innodisk

Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules, and embedded peripheral products for industrial and enterprise applications. For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com

