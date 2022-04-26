- (PLX AI) - Idorsia Q1 revenue CHF 5 million.
- • Q1 net income CHF -198 million
- • Q1 EPS CHF -1.12
Allschwil, Switzerland - April 26, 2022
Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.
Business highlights
Allschwil, Schweiz - 26. April 2022
Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) gab heute die Finanzergebnisse für das erste Quartal 2022 bekannt.
Operative Highlights
|In Japan, PIVLAZ (clazosentan) 150 mg, is indicated for the prevention of cerebral vasospasm, vasospasm-related cerebral infarction and cerebral ischemic symptoms after aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage...
