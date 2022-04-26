- (PLX AI) - Amadeus Fire Q1 revenue EUR 102.8 million vs. estimate EUR 101 million.
- • Q1 EBITA EUR 17.6 million
- • The Personnel Services segment performed particularly well at the start of the year, with gross profit up 34.5 percent
- • Training segment was rather restrained with a slight overall decline in sales
- • 2022 sales growth at Group level is still expected to be between 11 and 14 percent
- • Operating EBITA is forecast to grow by around 7 to 9 percent year-on-year
