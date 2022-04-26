- (PLX AI) - Randstad Q1 organic growth 15.2%.
- • Q1 gross margin 20.5% vs. estimate 20.3%
- • Q1 EBITA margin 4.3%
- • Q1 adjusted EBITA EUR 286 million vs. estimate EUR 263 million
- • Q1 net income EUR 209 million
- • Q1 revenue EUR 6,621 million vs. estimate EUR 6,516 million
- • The development of volumes in early April indicates a positive continuation of the trends seen in Q1, with strong demand from both clients and talent
- • Says Q2 2022 gross margin and operating expenses are both expected to be broadly in line sequentially
