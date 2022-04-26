- (PLX AI) - Fabege Q1 rental income SEK 762 million vs. estimate SEK 766 million.
- • Q1 EPS SEK 8.69
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|11,155
|11,300
|10:07
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:39
|Fabege Q1 Net Income SEK 2,782 Million
|(PLX AI) - Fabege Q1 rental income SEK 762 million vs. estimate SEK 766 million.• Q1 EPS SEK 8.69
► Artikel lesen
|07:36
|FABEGE: Interim Report Jan-Mar 2021
|Mo
|FABEGE: Opening of LAUNCH OF RE, an interdisciplinary art and research project about plastic
|19.04.
|Invitation to join an audiocast and teleconference 26 April for the presentation of Fabege's Interim Report Jan-Mar 2022
|14.04.
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Fabege AB on STO Sustainable Commercial Paper (157/22)
|Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Fabege AB
with effect from 2022-04-19. Last day of trading is set to 2022-05-19. The
instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable Commercial...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|FABEGE AB
|11,180
|-5,17 %