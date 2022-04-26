- (PLX AI) - Collector Q1 total income SEK 723 million.
- • Q1 EPS SEK 1.2
- • Q1 CET1 capital ratio 13.7%
|07:39
|Collector AB Q1 Net Income SEK 257 Million
|07:36
|COLLECTOR AB: Interim report January-March 2022
|Collector Bank publishes prospectus relating to the intra-group merger with Collector AB
|12.04.
|COLLECTOR AB: Conference call in connection with Collector's interim report January-March 2022
|30.03.
|Invitation to attend the Annual General Meeting of Collector AB (publ)
|COLLECTOR AB
|3,902
|-0,56 %