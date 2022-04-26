- (PLX AI) - NENT Q1 revenue SEK 3,324 million vs. estimate SEK 3,421 million
- • Q1 adjusted EBIT SEK -49 million
- • Q1 adjusted EPS (basic) SEK 6.2
- • Q1 operating income SEK 602 million including ACI of SEK 55m (47) and IAC of SEK 595m (0) related to an agreed settlement of court cases with TV 2 Denmark
- • Viaplay paying subscribers up 52% YoY to 4,783k (3,147) with 778k subscribers added QoQ
- • Says Viaplay launch in Netherlands has beaten all expectations
