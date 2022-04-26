- (PLX AI) - Tryg Q1 pretax profit DKK 204 million vs. estimate DKK 634 million.
- • Q1 technical result DKK 754 million vs. estimate DKK 720 million
- • Says pretax was burdened by capital markets volatility that hit the overall investment result and to a lesser extent integration costs due to the RSA Scandinavia acquisition
- • CEO says negative investment result was characterized by mark-to-market losses in the RSA Scandinavia fixed income portfolio, which differs in duration and risk profile from Tryg
- • CEO says a process is well on its way to transfer all RSA Scandinavia assets to the current, low risk, assets mix of Tryg, and the process is expected to be finalized during the Autumn of 2022
- • Tryg premiums growth was 5.1% and positively impacted by the profitable business segments in Private and Commercial
