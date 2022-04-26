Regulatory News:
VITURA (Paris:VTR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of issuer
Identification code of
Day of
Identification code of
Aggregated daily
Daily weighted average price of
Market (MIC Code)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
19/04/2022
FR0010309096
20
33.20
XPAR
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
20/04/2022
FR0010309096
21
33.20
XPAR
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
21/04/2022
FR0010309096
21
33.19
XPAR
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
22/04/2022
FR0010309096
18
33.40
XPAR
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
80
33.24
Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
|Identification code issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Name of
Investment
Services
Provider
|Identification code of
Investment Services
Provider
|Day/time of
transaction
(CET)
Identification
Price per
Currency
Acquired
Market (MIC
Reference number
|Purpose of buy back
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|19/04/2022 09:12:30
FR0010309096
33.20
EUR
20
XPAR
00305023957EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|20/04/2022 09:02:17
FR0010309096
33.20
EUR
21
XPAR
00305248379EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|21/04/2022 09:17:17
FR0010309096
33.00
EUR
1
XPAR
00305410522EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|21/04/2022 12:24:58
FR0010309096
33.20
EUR
20
XPAR
00305459566EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|22/04/2022 09:18:42
FR0010309096
33.40
EUR
18
XPAR
00305600065EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
