Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

26 April 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 25 April 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 80,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 398.1199 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 401.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 396 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 1,510,991 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 244,580,432, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 25 April 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 920 401.50 08:27:29 00058434072TRLO0 LSE 493 401.50 08:27:29 00058434073TRLO0 LSE 1207 401.50 08:27:29 00058434074TRLO0 LSE 500 400.50 08:29:07 00058434253TRLO0 LSE 1012 400.50 08:29:07 00058434254TRLO0 LSE 1471 399.00 08:32:49 00058434612TRLO0 LSE 1276 398.50 08:38:28 00058435170TRLO0 LSE 1342 397.00 08:50:09 00058436549TRLO0 LSE 1109 398.00 08:51:23 00058436854TRLO0 LSE 259 398.00 08:51:23 00058436855TRLO0 LSE 694 398.00 08:53:23 00058437065TRLO0 LSE 531 398.00 08:53:23 00058437066TRLO0 LSE 694 398.00 09:03:44 00058437925TRLO0 LSE 619 398.00 09:03:44 00058437926TRLO0 LSE 1225 397.50 09:12:04 00058438560TRLO0 LSE 1187 397.50 09:12:04 00058438561TRLO0 LSE 1448 397.00 09:17:28 00058438940TRLO0 LSE 1288 396.50 09:22:42 00058439221TRLO0 LSE 1572 396.00 09:22:51 00058439227TRLO0 LSE 1223 397.50 09:43:48 00058440745TRLO0 LSE 1223 397.00 09:48:15 00058441199TRLO0 LSE 377 397.00 09:48:15 00058441200TRLO0 LSE 108 397.00 09:48:15 00058441201TRLO0 LSE 124 397.00 09:48:15 00058441202TRLO0 LSE 826 397.00 09:48:15 00058441203TRLO0 LSE 1338 397.00 09:48:15 00058441204TRLO0 LSE 1328 397.50 10:39:25 00058444681TRLO0 LSE 66 397.50 10:39:25 00058444682TRLO0 LSE 451 398.00 11:13:36 00058446541TRLO0 LSE 306 398.00 11:15:59 00058446733TRLO0 LSE 490 398.00 11:15:59 00058446734TRLO0 LSE 1147 398.00 11:17:24 00058446808TRLO0 LSE 1299 398.00 11:17:24 00058446809TRLO0 LSE 400 398.00 11:17:24 00058446810TRLO0 LSE 897 398.00 11:17:24 00058446811TRLO0 LSE 252 398.00 11:44:24 00058448172TRLO0 LSE 429 398.00 11:44:24 00058448173TRLO0 LSE 400 398.00 11:44:24 00058448174TRLO0 LSE 366 398.00 11:44:24 00058448175TRLO0 LSE 694 397.50 11:59:32 00058448791TRLO0 LSE 354 397.50 11:59:32 00058448792TRLO0 LSE 306 397.50 12:07:42 00058449175TRLO0 LSE 1255 397.50 12:07:42 00058449176TRLO0 LSE 126 397.00 12:21:50 00058449950TRLO0 LSE 493 397.00 12:21:50 00058449951TRLO0 LSE 493 397.00 12:21:50 00058449952TRLO0 LSE 218 397.00 12:21:50 00058449953TRLO0 LSE 12 398.00 12:31:01 00058450723TRLO0 LSE 208 398.00 12:31:01 00058450724TRLO0 LSE 469 398.00 12:31:01 00058450725TRLO0 LSE 486 398.00 12:31:01 00058450726TRLO0 LSE 500 399.00 12:55:42 00058452033TRLO0 LSE 928 399.00 12:55:42 00058452034TRLO0 LSE 805 400.00 13:44:01 00058454691TRLO0 LSE 200 400.00 13:44:01 00058454692TRLO0 LSE 1331 400.00 13:44:01 00058454693TRLO0 LSE 230 400.00 13:44:01 00058454694TRLO0 LSE 379 399.50 13:44:01 00058454695TRLO0 LSE 806 399.50 13:44:01 00058454696TRLO0 LSE 600 398.50 13:45:32 00058454795TRLO0 LSE 400 398.50 13:45:32 00058454796TRLO0 LSE 342 398.50 13:46:41 00058454849TRLO0 LSE 745 398.50 13:46:41 00058454850TRLO0 LSE 1238 398.50 13:46:41 00058454851TRLO0 LSE 362 397.50 14:30:21 00058458097TRLO0 LSE 500 397.50 14:30:21 00058458098TRLO0 LSE 594 397.50 14:30:21 00058458099TRLO0 LSE 425 397.50 14:30:21 00058458100TRLO0 LSE 1422 397.50 14:30:21 00058458101TRLO0 LSE 610 397.50 14:35:17 00058458785TRLO0 LSE 1025 397.50 14:37:25 00058459014TRLO0 LSE 835 397.50 14:37:25 00058459015TRLO0 LSE 1301 397.50 14:46:04 00058459796TRLO0 LSE 1302 397.50 14:46:04 00058459797TRLO0 LSE 194 397.00 14:46:08 00058459804TRLO0 LSE 1943 397.00 14:46:08 00058459805TRLO0 LSE 610 398.00 14:56:03 00058460831TRLO0 LSE 400 398.00 14:56:03 00058460832TRLO0 LSE 500 397.50 14:56:54 00058460876TRLO0 LSE 500 397.50 14:56:54 00058460877TRLO0 LSE 426 397.50 14:56:54 00058460878TRLO0 LSE 1074 397.50 14:56:54 00058460879TRLO0 LSE 269 397.50 14:56:54 00058460880TRLO0 LSE 1223 397.00 15:02:44 00058461416TRLO0 LSE 1440 397.00 15:10:21 00058462278TRLO0 LSE 253 397.50 15:30:21 00058464737TRLO0 LSE 1202 397.50 15:30:21 00058464738TRLO0 LSE 828 398.50 15:40:21 00058466231TRLO0 LSE 391 398.50 15:40:21 00058466232TRLO0 LSE 209 398.50 15:40:21 00058466233TRLO0 LSE 500 398.50 15:40:21 00058466234TRLO0 LSE 500 398.50 15:40:21 00058466235TRLO0 LSE 158 398.50 15:40:21 00058466236TRLO0 LSE 1323 398.50 15:40:21 00058466237TRLO0 LSE 10 398.50 15:40:21 00058466238TRLO0 LSE 436 398.50 15:40:21 00058466239TRLO0 LSE 1027 398.50 15:40:21 00058466240TRLO0 LSE 439 398.50 15:40:21 00058466241TRLO0 LSE 832 398.50 15:40:21 00058466242TRLO0 LSE 209 398.50 15:47:01 00058466995TRLO0 LSE 455 399.00 15:50:10 00058467264TRLO0 LSE 400 399.00 15:50:10 00058467265TRLO0 LSE 400 399.00 15:50:10 00058467266TRLO0 LSE 1247 399.00 15:55:07 00058467855TRLO0 LSE 1322 399.00 15:55:07 00058467856TRLO0 LSE 400 399.00 15:58:07 00058468218TRLO0 LSE 209 399.00 15:58:07 00058468219TRLO0 LSE 683 399.00 15:58:07 00058468220TRLO0 LSE 634 399.00 16:07:35 00058468957TRLO0 LSE 60 399.00 16:07:35 00058468958TRLO0 LSE 477 399.00 16:07:35 00058468959TRLO0 LSE 377 399.00 16:15:35 00058469893TRLO0 LSE 863 399.00 16:15:35 00058469894TRLO0 LSE 1128 399.00 16:20:35 00058470375TRLO0 LSE 52 399.00 16:20:35 00058470376TRLO0 LSE 208 399.00 16:21:00 00058470467TRLO0 LSE 291 399.00 16:22:40 00058470581TRLO0 LSE 7 399.00 16:22:40 00058470582TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

