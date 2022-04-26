Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.04.2022
Twitter-Leak! Da könnte sich Gewaltiges zusammenbrauen!
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 
Frankfurt
26.04.22
09:07 Uhr
4,760 Euro
+0,020
+0,42 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
26.04.2022 | 08:04
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

London, April 25

26 April 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 25 April 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 80,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 398.1199 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 401.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 396 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 1,510,991 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 244,580,432, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 25 April 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
920401.50 08:27:2900058434072TRLO0LSE
493401.50 08:27:2900058434073TRLO0LSE
1207401.50 08:27:2900058434074TRLO0LSE
500400.50 08:29:0700058434253TRLO0LSE
1012400.50 08:29:0700058434254TRLO0LSE
1471399.00 08:32:4900058434612TRLO0LSE
1276398.50 08:38:2800058435170TRLO0LSE
1342397.00 08:50:0900058436549TRLO0LSE
1109398.00 08:51:2300058436854TRLO0LSE
259398.00 08:51:2300058436855TRLO0LSE
694398.00 08:53:2300058437065TRLO0LSE
531398.00 08:53:2300058437066TRLO0LSE
694398.00 09:03:4400058437925TRLO0LSE
619398.00 09:03:4400058437926TRLO0LSE
1225397.50 09:12:0400058438560TRLO0LSE
1187397.50 09:12:0400058438561TRLO0LSE
1448397.00 09:17:2800058438940TRLO0LSE
1288396.50 09:22:4200058439221TRLO0LSE
1572396.00 09:22:5100058439227TRLO0LSE
1223397.50 09:43:4800058440745TRLO0LSE
1223397.00 09:48:1500058441199TRLO0LSE
377397.00 09:48:1500058441200TRLO0LSE
108397.00 09:48:1500058441201TRLO0LSE
124397.00 09:48:1500058441202TRLO0LSE
826397.00 09:48:1500058441203TRLO0LSE
1338397.00 09:48:1500058441204TRLO0LSE
1328397.50 10:39:2500058444681TRLO0LSE
66397.50 10:39:2500058444682TRLO0LSE
451398.00 11:13:3600058446541TRLO0LSE
306398.00 11:15:5900058446733TRLO0LSE
490398.00 11:15:5900058446734TRLO0LSE
1147398.00 11:17:2400058446808TRLO0LSE
1299398.00 11:17:2400058446809TRLO0LSE
400398.00 11:17:2400058446810TRLO0LSE
897398.00 11:17:2400058446811TRLO0LSE
252398.00 11:44:2400058448172TRLO0LSE
429398.00 11:44:2400058448173TRLO0LSE
400398.00 11:44:2400058448174TRLO0LSE
366398.00 11:44:2400058448175TRLO0LSE
694397.50 11:59:3200058448791TRLO0LSE
354397.50 11:59:3200058448792TRLO0LSE
306397.50 12:07:4200058449175TRLO0LSE
1255397.50 12:07:4200058449176TRLO0LSE
126397.00 12:21:50 00058449950TRLO0LSE
493397.00 12:21:5000058449951TRLO0LSE
493397.00 12:21:5000058449952TRLO0LSE
218397.00 12:21:5000058449953TRLO0LSE
12398.00 12:31:0100058450723TRLO0LSE
208398.00 12:31:0100058450724TRLO0LSE
469398.00 12:31:0100058450725TRLO0LSE
486398.00 12:31:0100058450726TRLO0LSE
500399.00 12:55:4200058452033TRLO0LSE
928399.00 12:55:4200058452034TRLO0LSE
805400.00 13:44:0100058454691TRLO0LSE
200400.00 13:44:0100058454692TRLO0LSE
1331400.00 13:44:0100058454693TRLO0LSE
230400.00 13:44:0100058454694TRLO0LSE
379399.50 13:44:0100058454695TRLO0LSE
806399.50 13:44:0100058454696TRLO0LSE
600398.50 13:45:3200058454795TRLO0LSE
400398.50 13:45:3200058454796TRLO0LSE
342398.50 13:46:4100058454849TRLO0LSE
745398.50 13:46:4100058454850TRLO0LSE
1238398.50 13:46:4100058454851TRLO0LSE
362397.50 14:30:2100058458097TRLO0LSE
500397.50 14:30:2100058458098TRLO0LSE
594397.50 14:30:2100058458099TRLO0LSE
425397.50 14:30:2100058458100TRLO0LSE
1422397.50 14:30:2100058458101TRLO0LSE
610397.50 14:35:1700058458785TRLO0LSE
1025397.50 14:37:2500058459014TRLO0LSE
835397.50 14:37:2500058459015TRLO0LSE
1301397.50 14:46:0400058459796TRLO0LSE
1302397.50 14:46:0400058459797TRLO0LSE
194397.00 14:46:0800058459804TRLO0LSE
1943397.00 14:46:0800058459805TRLO0LSE
610398.00 14:56:0300058460831TRLO0LSE
400398.00 14:56:0300058460832TRLO0LSE
500397.50 14:56:5400058460876TRLO0LSE
500397.50 14:56:5400058460877TRLO0LSE
426397.50 14:56:5400058460878TRLO0LSE
1074397.50 14:56:5400058460879TRLO0LSE
269397.50 14:56:5400058460880TRLO0LSE
1223397.00 15:02:4400058461416TRLO0LSE
1440397.00 15:10:2100058462278TRLO0LSE
253397.50 15:30:2100058464737TRLO0LSE
1202397.50 15:30:2100058464738TRLO0LSE
828398.50 15:40:2100058466231TRLO0LSE
391398.50 15:40:2100058466232TRLO0LSE
209398.50 15:40:2100058466233TRLO0LSE
500398.50 15:40:2100058466234TRLO0LSE
500398.50 15:40:2100058466235TRLO0LSE
158398.50 15:40:2100058466236TRLO0LSE
1323398.50 15:40:2100058466237TRLO0LSE
10398.50 15:40:2100058466238TRLO0LSE
436398.50 15:40:2100058466239TRLO0LSE
1027398.50 15:40:2100058466240TRLO0LSE
439398.50 15:40:2100058466241TRLO0LSE
832398.50 15:40:2100058466242TRLO0LSE
209398.50 15:47:0100058466995TRLO0LSE
455399.00 15:50:1000058467264TRLO0LSE
400399.00 15:50:1000058467265TRLO0LSE
400399.00 15:50:1000058467266TRLO0LSE
1247399.00 15:55:0700058467855TRLO0LSE
1322399.00 15:55:0700058467856TRLO0LSE
400399.00 15:58:0700058468218TRLO0LSE
209399.00 15:58:0700058468219TRLO0LSE
683399.00 15:58:0700058468220TRLO0LSE
634399.00 16:07:3500058468957TRLO0LSE
60399.00 16:07:3500058468958TRLO0LSE
477399.00 16:07:3500058468959TRLO0LSE
377399.00 16:15:3500058469893TRLO0LSE
863399.00 16:15:3500058469894TRLO0LSE
1128399.00 16:20:3500058470375TRLO0LSE
52399.00 16:20:3500058470376TRLO0LSE
208399.00 16:21:0000058470467TRLO0LSE
291399.00 16:22:4000058470581TRLO0LSE
7399.00 16:22:4000058470582TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
