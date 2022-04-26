Anzeige
WKN: 913531 ISIN: GB0004300496 Ticker-Symbol: RTZ 
Stuttgart
26.04.22
08:01 Uhr
0,225 Euro
-0,023
-9,29 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2380,25610:13
0,2410,25210:13
PR Newswire
26.04.2022 | 08:04
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pan African Resources Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 25

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

("Pan African" or the "Company" or the "Group")

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLCTRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Pan African, the South African gold producer, announces that on 25 April 2022, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2022 (the "Programme") it purchased the following number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") through Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt") and RMB Morgan Stanley ("RMBMS"). The shares purchased will be cancelled.

Date of purchases25 April 2022
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased2,184,413
London Stock Exchange ("LSE") purchases
Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on LSE1,249,931
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):21.15
Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 21.15
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):21.15
Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") purchases
Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on JSE934,482
Lowest price paid per share (ZAr per share):395.00
Highest price paid per share (ZAr per share):423.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (ZAr per share):404.20

Following the purchase, the Company will have 2,228,208,868 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in issue, of which 306,358,058 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury.

The above figure of 2,228,208,868 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculating whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the tables below contain detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt as part of the Programme. The same information is also included for the trades made by RMBMS.

Individual transactions on LSE:

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price (pence per share)Time of transactionExecution venue
1,249,93121.1508:04:59LSE

Individual transactions on JSE:

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price (ZAr per share)Time of transactionExecution venue
12,478423.0009:02:11JSE
12,667415.0009:09:55JSE
12,308415.0009:09:55JSE
10,776415.0009:26:32JSE
11,021415.0009:26:32JSE
3,804413.0009:36:47JSE
8,031413.0009:36:47JSE
3,463411.0009:36:56JSE
8,137411.0009:36:56JSE
9,951408.0009:51:16JSE
11,396410.0010:05:00JSE
11,732410.0010:11:35JSE
8,279409.0010:13:31JSE
833409.0010:13:31JSE
9,539409.0010:13:31JSE
15,000409.0010:13:31JSE
12,608410.0010:37:50JSE
11,307410.0010:45:02JSE
1,150408.0010:47:37JSE
3,760408.0010:47:37JSE
203408.0010:47:38JSE
10,731408.0010:48:25JSE
5,363408.0010:48:25JSE
11,116407.0010:59:59JSE
11,149407.0010:59:59JSE
10,499405.0011:09:15JSE
886404.0011:09:46JSE
5,101403.0011:11:26JSE
12,610405.0011:26:29JSE
11,362405.0011:34:31JSE
11,674404.0011:41:57JSE
2,108404.0011:51:22JSE
1,670404.0011:51:22JSE
12,139405.0011:52:31JSE
893404.0011:55:25JSE
5,000404.0011:55:25JSE
221404.0011:55:25JSE
11,659405.0012:03:45JSE
4,709404.0012:06:46JSE
24,358406.0012:12:08JSE
12,264406.0012:34:28JSE
10,905407.0012:37:43JSE
3,058406.0012:52:05JSE
9,316406.0012:52:05JSE
12,585405.0012:52:13JSE
11,591406.0013:00:29JSE
1,424405.0013:00:30JSE
10,379405.0013:03:10JSE
101405.0013:03:10JSE
19,580405.0013:03:10JSE
3,916403.0013:20:04JSE
3,924403.0013:20:05JSE
263407.0013:31:35JSE
3,062407.0013:31:35JSE
7,629407.0013:31:35JSE
11,494407.0013:38:01JSE
12,195406.0013:40:04JSE
23,270406.0013:40:04JSE
3,924404.0014:00:08JSE
2,669404.0014:00:12JSE
8,030404.0014:00:12JSE
7,080404.0014:00:12JSE
7,493405.0014:19:25JSE
6,011405.0014:19:25JSE
19,176405.0014:19:25JSE
10,477403.0014:37:11JSE
1,088401.0014:40:04JSE
3,924401.0014:40:05JSE
686402.0014:45:55JSE
9,997402.0014:45:55JSE
10,901401.0014:46:05JSE
6,161401.0014:46:05JSE
15,345401.0014:46:05JSE
4,500401.0014:46:05JSE
23,048400.0015:03:41JSE
11,529400.0015:10:22JSE
21,853400.0015:16:51JSE
12,020396.0015:22:29JSE
11,366396.0015:33:15JSE
3,827395.0015:33:15JSE
11,533396.0015:33:15JSE
3,924395.0015:33:16JSE
3,978404.0015:49:13JSE
9,811404.0015:49:34JSE
2,986404.0015:49:34JSE
2,505403.0015:49:36JSE
9,734403.0015:49:36JSE
8,600403.0015:56:44JSE
10,854402.0015:58:29JSE
12,231402.0015:58:29JSE
10,888402.0015:58:29JSE
11,547399.0016:08:08JSE
10,584399.0016:08:08JSE
12,175398.0016:10:51JSE
10,497398.0016:12:41JSE
11,978397.0016:22:08JSE
11,692397.0016:22:08JSE
12,628397.0016:27:37JSE
458399.0016:36:14JSE
5,732399.0016:36:15JSE
6,606399.0016:36:15JSE
11,362398.0016:37:00JSE
11,072398.0016:37:00JSE
11,161398.0016:37:00JSE
10,509396.0016:46:04JSE
1,769397.0016:49:43JSE
17,916397.0016:49:44JSE

The information contained in this update is the responsibility of the Pan African board of directors and has not been reviewed or reported on by the Group's external auditors.

Rosebank

26 April 2022

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Corporate information
Corporate office
The Firs Office Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900
info@paf.co.za		Registered Office
Suite 31
Second Floor
107 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0) 20 7796 8644
Chief executive officer
Cobus Loots
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900		Financial director
Deon Louw
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900
Head: Investor relations
Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za		Website: www.panafricanresources.com
Company secretary
Phil Dexter/Jane Kirton
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Office: + 44 (0) 20 7796 8644		Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Ross Allister/Alexander Allen
Peel Hunt LLP
Office: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900
JSE Sponsor
Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
Office: + 27 (0) 11 011 9200		Joint Broker
Thomas Rider/Nick Macann
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Office: +44 (0) 20 7236 1010
