Pan African Resources Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

("Pan African" or the "Company" or the "Group")

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLCTRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Pan African, the South African gold producer, announces that on 25 April 2022, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2022 (the "Programme") it purchased the following number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") through Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt") and RMB Morgan Stanley ("RMBMS"). The shares purchased will be cancelled.

Date of purchases 25 April 2022 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased 2,184,413 London Stock Exchange ("LSE") purchases Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on LSE 1,249,931 Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 21.15 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 21.15 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 21.15 Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") purchases Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on JSE 934,482 Lowest price paid per share (ZAr per share): 395.00 Highest price paid per share (ZAr per share): 423.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (ZAr per share): 404.20

Following the purchase, the Company will have 2,228,208,868 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in issue, of which 306,358,058 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury.

The above figure of 2,228,208,868 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculating whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the tables below contain detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt as part of the Programme. The same information is also included for the trades made by RMBMS.

Individual transactions on LSE:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Execution venue 1,249,931 21.15 08:04:59 LSE

Individual transactions on JSE:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (ZAr per share) Time of transaction Execution venue 12,478 423.00 09:02:11 JSE 12,667 415.00 09:09:55 JSE 12,308 415.00 09:09:55 JSE 10,776 415.00 09:26:32 JSE 11,021 415.00 09:26:32 JSE 3,804 413.00 09:36:47 JSE 8,031 413.00 09:36:47 JSE 3,463 411.00 09:36:56 JSE 8,137 411.00 09:36:56 JSE 9,951 408.00 09:51:16 JSE 11,396 410.00 10:05:00 JSE 11,732 410.00 10:11:35 JSE 8,279 409.00 10:13:31 JSE 833 409.00 10:13:31 JSE 9,539 409.00 10:13:31 JSE 15,000 409.00 10:13:31 JSE 12,608 410.00 10:37:50 JSE 11,307 410.00 10:45:02 JSE 1,150 408.00 10:47:37 JSE 3,760 408.00 10:47:37 JSE 203 408.00 10:47:38 JSE 10,731 408.00 10:48:25 JSE 5,363 408.00 10:48:25 JSE 11,116 407.00 10:59:59 JSE 11,149 407.00 10:59:59 JSE 10,499 405.00 11:09:15 JSE 886 404.00 11:09:46 JSE 5,101 403.00 11:11:26 JSE 12,610 405.00 11:26:29 JSE 11,362 405.00 11:34:31 JSE 11,674 404.00 11:41:57 JSE 2,108 404.00 11:51:22 JSE 1,670 404.00 11:51:22 JSE 12,139 405.00 11:52:31 JSE 893 404.00 11:55:25 JSE 5,000 404.00 11:55:25 JSE 221 404.00 11:55:25 JSE 11,659 405.00 12:03:45 JSE 4,709 404.00 12:06:46 JSE 24,358 406.00 12:12:08 JSE 12,264 406.00 12:34:28 JSE 10,905 407.00 12:37:43 JSE 3,058 406.00 12:52:05 JSE 9,316 406.00 12:52:05 JSE 12,585 405.00 12:52:13 JSE 11,591 406.00 13:00:29 JSE 1,424 405.00 13:00:30 JSE 10,379 405.00 13:03:10 JSE 101 405.00 13:03:10 JSE 19,580 405.00 13:03:10 JSE 3,916 403.00 13:20:04 JSE 3,924 403.00 13:20:05 JSE 263 407.00 13:31:35 JSE 3,062 407.00 13:31:35 JSE 7,629 407.00 13:31:35 JSE 11,494 407.00 13:38:01 JSE 12,195 406.00 13:40:04 JSE 23,270 406.00 13:40:04 JSE 3,924 404.00 14:00:08 JSE 2,669 404.00 14:00:12 JSE 8,030 404.00 14:00:12 JSE 7,080 404.00 14:00:12 JSE 7,493 405.00 14:19:25 JSE 6,011 405.00 14:19:25 JSE 19,176 405.00 14:19:25 JSE 10,477 403.00 14:37:11 JSE 1,088 401.00 14:40:04 JSE 3,924 401.00 14:40:05 JSE 686 402.00 14:45:55 JSE 9,997 402.00 14:45:55 JSE 10,901 401.00 14:46:05 JSE 6,161 401.00 14:46:05 JSE 15,345 401.00 14:46:05 JSE 4,500 401.00 14:46:05 JSE 23,048 400.00 15:03:41 JSE 11,529 400.00 15:10:22 JSE 21,853 400.00 15:16:51 JSE 12,020 396.00 15:22:29 JSE 11,366 396.00 15:33:15 JSE 3,827 395.00 15:33:15 JSE 11,533 396.00 15:33:15 JSE 3,924 395.00 15:33:16 JSE 3,978 404.00 15:49:13 JSE 9,811 404.00 15:49:34 JSE 2,986 404.00 15:49:34 JSE 2,505 403.00 15:49:36 JSE 9,734 403.00 15:49:36 JSE 8,600 403.00 15:56:44 JSE 10,854 402.00 15:58:29 JSE 12,231 402.00 15:58:29 JSE 10,888 402.00 15:58:29 JSE 11,547 399.00 16:08:08 JSE 10,584 399.00 16:08:08 JSE 12,175 398.00 16:10:51 JSE 10,497 398.00 16:12:41 JSE 11,978 397.00 16:22:08 JSE 11,692 397.00 16:22:08 JSE 12,628 397.00 16:27:37 JSE 458 399.00 16:36:14 JSE 5,732 399.00 16:36:15 JSE 6,606 399.00 16:36:15 JSE 11,362 398.00 16:37:00 JSE 11,072 398.00 16:37:00 JSE 11,161 398.00 16:37:00 JSE 10,509 396.00 16:46:04 JSE 1,769 397.00 16:49:43 JSE 17,916 397.00 16:49:44 JSE

