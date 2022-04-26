Commercially printed solar cell technology developed by the University of Newcastle is being put to the test to power an electric vehicle's 15,097-kilometre journey around the entire coastline of Australia.From pv magazine Australia In a fresh take on the solar car concept, a team of scientists from Sydney's north will test printed organic photovoltaic panels by embarking on an 84-day journey around Australia. The team plans to charge an electric Tesla vehicle (EV) by unrolling 18 flexible panels beside the car forming an off-grid charging system. The organic solar cells being deployed have ...

