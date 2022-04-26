- (PLX AI) - SKF Q1 revenue SEK 22,942 million vs. estimate SEK 21,814 million.
- • Q1 adjusted EBIT SEK 3,058 million vs. estimate SEK 2,577 million
- • Q1 adjusted EBIT margin 13.3% vs. estimate 11.8%
- • Q1 EBIT SEK 2,953 million vs. estimate SEK 2,474 million
- • Q1 pretax profit SEK 2,885 million
- • Outlook FY organic growth 4-8%, down from 5-10% previously, accounting for exiting Russia
- • Says organic sales for the second quarter to be relatively unchanged compared to previous year. However, there are significant uncertainties in the market including Covid-related lock-downs in China
SKF AB B-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de